The Salvation Army moves one step closer to reopening its Paris homeless shelter with the installation of a sprinkler system, a job that’s expected to take two to three more months. The next step requires about $120,000 in local contributions for the first year shelter operation.
“It’s a slower process than we would like, but we’re getting there,” Major Guy Watts said from Army offices at 350 W. Kaufman St., where he and his wife, Major Dolores Watts, took over in late July. Formerly, the couple served the homeless at the Army’s Fort Worth Mabee Center, and they expressed eagerness to be of service in the same manner in Paris.
“The outside work for the sprinkler system is finished, and the company is supposed to start inside installation next week,” Watts said, explaining a dry sprinkler system is to be installed throughout the facility at a cost of roughly $140,000, an increase from a wet system planned earlier until the winter ice storm proved the need for a dry system instead.
“I didn’t realize the magnitude of the installation because they are going to take out all the ceiling tiles that are affected and install a 10-foot length pipe to reach different areas of the building,” Watts said. “I thought at first they would just install the system where people sleep, but no, they’re going to put sprinklers throughout the entire building, even in the gymnasium that’s built of metal and has no furniture.”
Without the necessary fire sprinklers, the shelter cannot pass fire code, something dear to the community following a 2009 fire that killed five at another local homeless shelter.
In 2017, The Salvation Army closed its homeless shelter because of lack of funding, and then began an effort to reopen the shelter in 2020 after spending roughly $145,000 in renovations the year before, according to newspaper records. Renovations included a new roof for the building constructed in 1991, and a renovated shelter, which could hold up to 30 residents in three rooms, one for men, one for women and another for families. The Paris Fire Department ruling that required a sprinkler system, and the coronavirus pandemic that cut into fundraising efforts halted efforts to immediately reopen the shelter.
Once the building passes fire code, The Salvation Army still faces the mammoth job of raising local money to fund an additional $120,000 in its operational budget, all during a time contributions are down because of Covid-19 while the number of homeless people continues to increase.
To meet the need, Watts said The Salvation Army will continue mail appeals and will rely on its largest fundraiser of the year — the Red Kettle Fund Drive during the upcoming holiday season.
“Contributions are down this year, but I am hoping with the possibility of opening the shelter, giving will improve,” Watts said. “When the word gets out that the sprinkler system is installed, I am hoping the community will support us and help us get the center open.”
Donations may be made to The Salvation Army by delivering or mailing a check to the office at 350 W. Kaufman St. Paris, Texas 75460, or online at salva
