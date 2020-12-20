North Lamar High School, and athletic secretary Nicole Fitzgerald, are top 10 finalists in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Community Connection School of the Year Award.
Presented by Suddenlink, the winning school will receive a $2,500 donation. Voting is now live at texasfootball.com/suddenlink, and will end Jan. 22. Multiple votes by the same person are encouraged, according to the website.
During a recent Zoom presentation, Fitzgerald received the Community Connector Award and a $250 gift to the high school in her name, and North Lamar received Texas Football’s School of the Week recognition.
“I am very, very appreciative,” Fitzgerald said in accepting the award, as she explained she is a North Lamar graduate, has two children in North Lamar ISD and her mom graduated there as well. “My ties run very deep.”
Nominated by North Lamar Athletic Director Kendall Clark and Head Football Coach Cooper Crowell, the two heralded Fitzgerald for her enthusiasm, her 22-year career at North Lamar and her love of students.
“Nicole has really guided me as a new athletic director,” Clark, who was named to his position last year, said during the Zoom presentation. “She is really good with the coaches, is good with the kids and guides us in the right direction. We couldn’t do without her.”
North Lamar is in competition with the following schools and football teams: the Cisco Loboes, College Station Cougars, Georgetown Eagles, Lufkin Panthers, Midland Lee Rebels, Pflugerville Weis Wolves, Prosper Eagles, Tyler Lions and Whitehouse Wildcats.
