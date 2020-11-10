Equipped with window chalk, signs, streamers and high spirits, a group gathered Sunday afternoon at Leon Williams Park to encourage unity and support former Vice President Joe Biden’s projected victory in the recent presidential election.
The event was organized by Sharmane Hawkins, who said she wanted to bring together members of the Paris community, regardless of who they voted for, as the country experiences increasing political and social division.
“I felt that it was a need to spread love (and) begin the healing,” Hawkins said. “And it’s important that the Paris community unite, whether we voted one way or the other, it matters not because at the end of the day, it’s God’s will. Whatever we wrote on that paper, or punched on that computer, it doesn’t matter because this is temporary. And we should all love each other.”
Hawkins organized the celebration, which included a parade of decorated cars around Paris, and community members turned out with signs including Hawkins’s which read “American citizen 1st but a proud Dem.” One vehicle had a sign taped to it with a phrase that went viral after the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris: “I’m speaking.”
“That’s what we got to try to reverse, is this culture of hate and this subculture, this dangerous subculture that Trump is creating,” attendee Don Yarbrough said.
While people were gathered with Biden signs and slogans, Hawkins said the rally was really based in not only supporting the president-elect, but in an effort to spread love and unity during a time of negativity spreading over social media and discord between people on different ends of the political spectrum.
