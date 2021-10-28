Commissioners are to meet at 1 p.m. Friday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 110 N. Main St., to discuss redistricting as required as a result of the 2020 U.S. Census.
The court is to meet by video conference with attorney Bob Bass of Austin law firm Allison, Bass & Associates, according to a meeting agenda posted Tuesday. There will be discussion and/or action as the court receives and provides information on demographics, the agenda states.
The opening filing period for public office for the March 2022 primary is Nov. 29, which requires the adoption of commissioner and justice of the peace precinct boundaries prior to that date.
The Zoom meeting ID is 852 9843 8575 with Passcode 185442 for those who wish to listen to the meeting.
