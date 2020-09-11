Sept. 10 to Sept. 11
Paris Police Department
Angela Harrell, 55: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, 4 to 400 grams, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Terry Lee Trapp, 40: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jerimie McDonald, 32: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Walter Lewis Lane, 59: Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Ashlyn Nicole Tanner, 21: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/theft of property, $100 to $750.
Reno Police Department
Brandon DeKale Owens, 27: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
