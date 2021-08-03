When area wrestler Marcus Deverell passed away recently, it was a loss felt far and wide in the local wrestling community. As friends and family mourned his passing, his fellow wrestlers knew they had to do something to honor his memory.
On Saturday, they did just that, with a number of area wrestlers taking part in a fundraising tournament at the Fraternal Order of the Eagle in Paris, with the proceeds going to Deverell’s family and helped pay for funeral costs.
At press time, the total raised from the event was still being calculated, but event organizer and wrestler JD Gaither said the turnout exceeded his expectations.
“I was really happy with the turnout,” he said. “We had a really nice-sized crowd here today, and they got pretty rowdy too. It was a lot of fun.”
Area wrestlers including The Great Rickey Long, Livewire, Action Jackson and Gaither himself — fighting under the pseudonym JD Rebel — took part in the event to support Deverell’s family and honor his memory.
“He was an all-out great guy,” Gaither said. “He was on the scene for a good 15 or 20 years and for me and a lot of us, he was a brother. He was a joy to be around, and every time we’d see one another his face lit up.”
“We’re going to miss him,” Long said of Deverell. “It means so much that we were able to come out and do this for him and his family.”
Matches lasted for much of the day, with the headline event being a battle royale won by Norman Giberson, who fought under the alias of Big Papa.
“I’m glad I was able to be here and be a part of this for his family, and we put on a heck of a show,” Giberson said with a smile. “The last two competitors (of the battle royale) were pretty tough but I was able to hold strong and outlast everyone who went in there. It was a great feeling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.