PATTONVILLE — Where there is a need for volunteers, Beta Club members from Prairiland High School can be found, whether it’s conducting a food drive or helping nonprofit organizations with community service projects.
Sponsor Shawonna Rhoades says it’s important for students to get involved in community service so that volunteering becomes second nature. And her students seem to be doing just that.
“I get joy out of helping people and working with my classmates,” Jennifer Esch said about the reason she volunteers. “It just makes me feel good to help others that don’t have what I have.”
And, Julieanne Schrum says she likes being kind to someone “because you may be the only reason they smile that day.”
Addison Brown said she knows she can’t save the world, but she can have a positive impact.
“But I can make a little difference each day,” she said. “Sometimes you can’t change the struggles that people are facing, but you can change the attitude or outlook on that particular day that they are having by just taking the time and effort to help someone in need.”
Recent community service projects include conducting a canned food drive and a coat collection effort in addition to helping both Christians In Action and The Salvation Army feed those in need during Thanksgiving.
In early November, the club collected roughly 3,000 canned food items to help fill the Blossom Church of God and Deport food pantries. The group collected more than 200 coats to distribute during a Thanksgiving feast for the less fortunate sponsored by Christians In Action on Nov. 24 at the Paris Farmers Market. Roughly 26 students and parents gave out coats and helped serve meals that day, according to Rhoades. The next day, the group helped serve a Thanksgiving meal at The Salvation Army.
In October, members participated in a Carter BloodCare Drive, and collected roughly 300 T-shirts to be used to make diapers for babies of impoverished mothers in Nicaragua.
