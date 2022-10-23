Standing on a newly poured foundation for the next Habitat for Humanity house in the 700 block of E. Polk Street, volunteers learned that the 2023 Lamar County United Way fundraising campaign is at 60 % of its goal with $346,323 pledged to date of a $575,000 goal.
Habitat for Humanity is one of 19 non-profit organizations supported by United Way with $20,000 to be allocated to the agency that builds houses for the underprivileged.
Executive director Judy Martin welcomed the group, and encouraged those interested to lend a hand in the home’s construction.
“We are ready to rock and roll and start building,” Martin said as she introduced those members of the Habitat board at the meeting. “We are just more than thrilled to have ya’ll come out here this morning, and we welcome to come back any Saturday or Monday to volunteer or to see our progress.”
In executive director Jenny Wilson’s absence due to illness, campaign cabinet members Cling Cheatwood of Kimberly-Clark and Candace Davidson of First Federal Community Bank gave the mid-campaign report.
The Commercial Division is at 104 % of goal with $104,157 of $100,000 pledged; Government Division is at 50% of goal with $9,971.56 of $20,000 pledged; Industry Division, at 18 % of goal with $40,466 of $225,000 pledged; Business/Professional Division at 103% with $108,243 of $105,000; Health Care at 72% with $39,810 of $55,000; and Mail Contact/Other at 71% with $17,710 of $25,000. In the School Division, Paris iSD is reporting $18,170 of a $20,000 goal pledged to date and North Lamar ISD is reporting $4,795 of a $15,000 goal pledged to date.
The next report-out meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 9 at Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy, 384 CR 42520.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
