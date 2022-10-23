IMG_1260.jpg

Standing on a newly poured foundation for the next Habitat for Humanity house in the 700 block of E. Polk Street, volunteers learned that the 2023 Lamar County United Way fundraising campaign is at 60 % of its goal with $346,323 pledged to date of a $575,000 goal.

Habitat for Humanity is one of 19 non-profit organizations supported by United Way with $20,000 to be allocated to the agency that builds houses for the underprivileged.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

