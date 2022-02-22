A looming war with Russia could affect the price of the projected $23.8 million North Lamar ISD elementary school now in late planning stages.
Architects have their fingers crossed that savings resulting from a reduction in the facility’s footprint with a two-story structure will be enough to overcome the increasing price due to increased foundation and construction costs.
The feared war with Russia in the Ukraine does nothing to ease concerns, lead project architect Hector De Santiago of Parkhill architectural firm said during an interview late last week after meeting with school trustees to explain changing plans for the school approved in 2021 by voters in a $51.5 million bond election for improvements throughout the district.
Since receiving a geological report in December that indicated less than desired soil conditions that require a more expensive foundation than first planned, De Santiago said architects and the HWH Construction team have been working as a team.
“We had to rethink the site design once we got that report,” De Santiago said. “We started having meetings twice a day for a while just to see the best way to approach the design as cost effective as possible.
“We are going to be giving documents to the construction manager (HWH Construction) this month and go ahead and get things priced out so we can see where we stand with current market conditions,” De Santiago said, expressing concern. “I see a steady increase for some time in the foreseeable future because the uncertainty in the world is never good with what’s going on with Russia and Ukraine. Hopefully, you know, I think it will be just a steady increase but I don’t have a crystal ball.”
De Santiago gave an overview of new architectural plans, which take the school’s fourth and fifth grade wing to the second floor with the second and third grade wing on the first along with a secured entrance, administration offices, library, discovery center, dining area, two stairways and an elevator. As originally designed, eight classrooms surround a collaboration hub in each academic area to allow breakout sessions or independent study. To cut costs, folding partitions between classrooms and into the collaboration hubs have been replaced with glass windows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.