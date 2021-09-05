A single zoning change request and several property plats are on the agenda when the Paris Planning & Zoning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Friday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The commission will consider the petition of Sami Ebrahim for a change in zoning from an agricultural district to a commercial district with a specific use permit for the reconstruction of the Circle K Fuel Station at the corner of South Church Street and the exit ramp off SE Loop 286. Commissioners also will consider both revised and final plats of portions of a 1.976-acre tract.
The commission also will consider a preliminary plat located at 416 30th St. NE and Pine Mill Road for the new construction of a hair salon, a preliminary plat at 503 1st St. NW for the construction of a food pantry storage building and a preliminary plat for a 16-lot expansion of the Stone Ridge Subdivision along 47th Street NE.
