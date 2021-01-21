BONHAM — Fannin County is one step closer to transferring Bond Supervision to Fannin County Adult Probation, a state department, after further discussion Tuesday between the Commissioners’ Court and Adult Probation director Corey Baker.
The matter originally came before commissioners Jan. 12, and after discussion with Baker and Bond Supervisor Donna Lester, it was tabled so commissioners could research what it would take to transfer the department. The transfer request was tabled again Tuesday so a written agreement for the transfer can be drafted. County Judge Randy Moore also suggested the commissioners seek input from Texas Association of Counties.
During the Jan. 12 meeting, Lester told commissioners she’s been unable to keep up with a massive and growing workload, which includes seeing 40 to 50 people per day, adding 30 to 40 cases per month and answering seemingly endless phone calls. Baker requested that commissioners transfer the department and Lester to Adult Probation, which would help handle office visits and phone calls. He also sought four months of startup funding, about $20,000, to cover Lester’s salary, benefits, computer needs and drug tests until the program is up on its feet and collecting enough fees to pay for itself.
On Tuesday, Baker reiterated the funding request, adding commissioners could opt to fund it monthly rather than as a lump sum. The expectation is Bond Supervision will generate enough in fees to pay for itself, and if there is extra, Baker would like to keep that to put toward a cushion for the months when the program is not self-sustaining. He added the transfer agreement could stipulate a dollar amount in collected fees that once reached would trigger a payment to the county.
After a brief discussion with County Auditor Alicia Whipple on how Bond Supervision works in Tom Green County, commissioners were told that similar to Tom Green County, once transferred, Lester would become a state employee and would no longer be a county employee. Whipple said Tom Green County also has takes in Bond Supervision funds and then issues a quarterly check. However, under the current transfer request, Fannin County Adult Probation would be the fee collecting agency. Baker has said he would be amenable to issuing a monthly report to commissioners.
Baker would like to get the program running under Adult Probation on Feb. 22.
The agenda item is to return for the Commissioners’ Court upcoming meeting Tuesday.
