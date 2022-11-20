Parks and Trail Committee
to meet Monday at Reno City Hall
Reno —The City of Reno’s Parks and Trail Committee is expected to workshop its annual Christmas events and discuss next year’s events when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
The committee is expected to workshop its Christmas in the Park festival and Christmas parade and set dates for its events next year.
North Lamar ISD trustees expected to hear report on band hall price
North Lamar ISD trustees are expected to receive a guaranteed maximum price for the fine arts addition at North Lamar High School when trustees meet at 7 a.m. Dec. 1 in the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
Trustees also are expected to delegate authority to the superintendent to execute construction contract documents consistent with board action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.