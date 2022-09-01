Kevin James Long cmyk.jpg
Becky Brinlee

A Leonard, Texas, man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbing over half a million dollars from five Northeast Texas banks, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Kevin James Long, 30, of Leonard, pled guilty Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak to charges that he robbed over $550,000 from multiple banks in Leonard, Bonham, Tom Bean and Farmersville over a period of 18 months.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.