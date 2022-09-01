A Leonard, Texas, man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbing over half a million dollars from five Northeast Texas banks, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Kevin James Long, 30, of Leonard, pled guilty Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak to charges that he robbed over $550,000 from multiple banks in Leonard, Bonham, Tom Bean and Farmersville over a period of 18 months.
On Jan. 31, 2020, Long entered CapTex Bank in Bonham before the business opened behind a bank employee. Once inside, he ordered employees to open the vault before locking them inside a bathroom and making off with approximately $118,726, federal court records show.
Around eight months later, on Aug. 11, 2020, Long entered Independent Financial Bank in Farmersville before it opened for business by running towards the door when a bank employee arrived for work.
Once inside, he ordered employees to open the vault and cash drawers and told them to go into a bathroom and not to leave.
Long then took approximately $118,380 from the vault and cash drawers before leaving, federal court records show.
Two months later, on Oct. 16, 2020, Long entered BancorpSouth Bank in Tom Bean before it opened by approaching an employee after they arrived for work.
Once inside, he instructed bank employees to walk into the vault room, zip-tied two employees’s ankles and wrists and ordered a third employee to open the vault and two smaller safes.
Federal court records show that Long took approximately $225,000 from the vault and safes before leaving.
Almost a year later, on Aug. 13, 2021, Long entered Commercial Bank in Farmersville and handed a teller a note that read, “Stay calm. I need all the $100, $50, $20, $10’s.”
Long robbed approximately $10,999 from two drawers, federal court records show.
Long’s run of bank heists ended on Aug. 20, 2021, after entering First United Bank in Leonard and handing the teller a note that read, “Stay calm. No alarms. Give me all your $100, $50, $20, $ 10’s out of your drawer only.”
The teller gave Long approximately $5,580, federal court records show.
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, on Aug. 23, 2021, Long was arrested by Texas Rangers during a traffic stop. A federal grand jury later indicted him Nov. 10, 2021.
A sentencing hearing for Long is to take place after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Social media website LinkedIn shows Long last having worked as a mortgage loan processor for TBK Bank in Leonard.
According to a news release, the case is under investigation by multiple federal, state and local agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bonham Police Department, Farmersville Police Department, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Sherman Police Department, Allen Police Department, Leonard Police Department, Bells Police Department, Tom Bean Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.
