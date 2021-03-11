Lamar County Commissioners this week joined other local county entities from across the state in protest to proposals before the 87th Texas Legislature that would prevent taxpayer-funded lobbying and possibly dismantle the Texas Association of Counties.
Senate Bill 234 and House Bill 749 received a first reading last week and are now in state affairs committees in respective chambers. Both contain language to prevent local funds, through dues to the Texas Association of Counties, from being used for lobbying activities. And, both bills repeal a section of the Local Government Code that allows the county to spend money from the general fund for membership fees.
Lamar County has a supporter in state Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston.
“I voted against this measure last session, and will do so again,” VanDeaver said Wednesday. “I support eliminating high paid lobbyists being hired with taxpayer funds but cannot support a measure that will prohibit local governmental entities from joining associations to represent their interests in Austin. To do so would put rural counties like those I represent at a greater disadvantage.”
At a Monday meeting, Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell said the legislation, if passed, would dismantle the association and take away benefits the county now enjoys through the many services it provides.
“What it does is it gets rid of the government code that allows the Texas Association of Counties to exist,” Bell said as he enumerated services the organization provides. “They allow us to pool our property liability and health insurance. They have a full-time human resources expert to help us with any issues we have.”
“You couldn’t put a dollar amount on the amount they save us,” Lamar County Auditor Kayla Hall said while District Clerk Shawntel noted the many training services provided for county officials.
Bell said he is impressed with the organization’s efforts in Austin, especially when it comes to unfunded mandates from the state.
“TAC has always been our voice against unfunded mandates,” Bell said. “Without that voice, we are going to be at the mercy of bigger government, whether it’s state or federal.”
Commissioner Ronnie Bass said the proposed legislation would silence the local voice in Austin.
“If this goes through, the legislature is not just silencing counties,” Bass said. “They are silencing the local people’s voice. This crosses the line because we are the voice for our local citizens.”
Although Monday’s discussion centered on lost resources if TAC is dismantled, the resolution passed by commissioners deals solely with efforts to prohibit county funds from being used to “provide collective communication to state legislators.”
The resolution claims taxpayer-funded lobbying by local governments accounts for less than 10% of total lobbying activity, while corporate and special interest lobbying interests make up the other 90%.
“Whereas, the State of Texas, the Texas Legislature and state agencies actively employ large numbers of taxpayer funded lobbyists to analyze and monitor the thousands of bills filed each legislative session and to advocate for its interests in Washington, yet these bills would deny local communities this same ability while continuing public support of state agency lobbying,” the resolution contends.
The resolution further argues that smaller counties need to be able to combine resources through their associations to monitor the thousands of bills filed, and effectively present their “unique issues” to the state and federal government.
“The prohibition in SB 234/HB 749 would violate the basic principle of open and robust discussion, and turn the halls of the Texas capitol into a one-sided conversation dominated by special interests,” the resolution concludes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.