Reno Cemetery Committee to discuss dedication ceremony
RENO — The Reno Cemetery Committee will meet virtually today at 5:15 p.m. to discuss and plan a dedication ceremony for the Reno Historic African American Cemetery, gather recommendations for improvements to Reno cemeteries for the coming year and fill a vacant seat on the committee.
Reno Parks and Trail Committee to workshop upcoming event
RENO — The Reno Parks and Trail Committee will meet to discuss details for the city’s upcoming “Monster Mash and BBQ Cook-Off Festival,” set for Oct. 31 at Reno Kiwanis Park as well as the 2020-21 Parks and Trail budget.
Both meetings will be held virtually due to Covid-19, so those who wish to call in may do so by visiting renotexas.us five minutes before the meeting to get the meeting code to tune in via Zoom video conference. Those who do not have internet access are invited to call in at 903-272-9231.
