In February of each year, people all over the world come together to spend four days watching, counting and reporting birds to the Cornell University Lab of Ornithology. The Red River chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists recently participated in this annual Great Backyard Bird Count, which took place Feb 18-21.
A total of 16 members provided observations and numbers of bird species throughout Northeast Texas and reported their observations to the Cornell Lab. Data gathered from the project will be used for scientific research, aid in conservation efforts, and provide year to year tracking to determine which individual species have increased or declined.
The value of the count for the chapter is that “it is a citizen science opportunity where we can help provide boots on the ground and eyes in the sky to document the bird species that we see in our small part of the world by joining in this world-wide activity,” chapter president Debra Jones said.
“Our chapter members are spread across several counties in Northeast Texas, so their observations provide insight into the birding population in areas that don’t have a lot of reporting otherwise,” she added.
The Cornell Lab opens the project to anyone who wants to participate, whether as an individual or in a group. According to its website, “no single scientist or team of scientists could hope to keep track of the complicated patterns of movement of species around the world.” The Red River chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists has been a part of the Great Backyard Bird Count since 2005, although member Dennis Wilson said “participation has largely been individual without the group effort, as each person does their own thing and reports the results.”
“It is a fun way to earn volunteer hours while doing what we love to do anyway,” Jones added.
The Cornell Lab posts how-to videos and offers a free phone app, Merlin, that enables even novice bird watchers to identify and record bird sightings. After a bird has been identified, participants submit their data through another app, eBird. This app links directly to the Cornell Lab data to provide lists of birds found in their area, and members can download the lists to select the birds that they spot. Once the number of birds has been entered, the app tallies the number of individual species and total number of birds in a single setting and location.
Participants are asked to observe for at least 15 minutes for each of the four days of the project, but may watch as long as they wish and as many times a day as they like. During the 2021 bird count, 190 countries participated, 6,436 species of birds were identified by more than 300,000 participants. Final numbers are not yet in for this year, but by Day 3 of the project, more people had already participated than in the entire year of 2021.
For the local chapter, member Helen Brunson identified the highest number of individual bird species — 85 different types of birds. While members generally saw birds that are common to this area, Judy Maroney reported that she spied a pileated woodpecker and Helen Brunson saw a crested caracara.
The Red River Texas Master Naturalists participated mostly as individuals, but a few invited friends to come along. Almost all the members who participated observed birds in their backyards, but some went to other places as well. Members reported that they logged bird species at Lake Pat Mayse, Cooper Lake, Lake Tawakoni, Lake Wright Patman, Bringle Lake, Atlanta State Park and Scout Lake near New Boston.
