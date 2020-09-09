HUGO, Okla. — Three children who were injured in a police-involved shooting in Hugo last year now have their medical bills covered following a settlement between the city and the childrens’ mother, Olivia Hill.
The three children, aged 1, 4 and 5 at the time, along with a 2-year-old who was not injured, were in the car with Hill and 21-year-old William Devaughn Smith, who Hugo police suspected was responsible for an armed robbery of a Pizza Hut earlier in the year.
Hill told a television station in Sherman that her 4-year-old had been shot in the head, her 5-year-old suffered a skull fracture and her 1-year-old had gunshot wounds on her face. Hill said her 2-year-old was unharmed.
Following the shooting, Hill filed a tort claim notice to let the City of Hugo know her intent to file a lawsuit, a process required in the state of Oklahoma.
The City of Hugo was represented by the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group, which provides general liability insurance to cities, including coverage for incidents like a police-involved shooting. An attorney from OMAG, Scott Wood, was assigned to the case and worked through mediation with Hill until a financial settlement was reached at the end of July.
Wood said that both the city and Hill agreed to keep the amount of the settlement confidential, but that all medical bills for the three children were covered and extra has been set aside for each of them.
Like many parts of life, the mediation process looked different due to Covid-19. Wood said sessions were performed over Zoom so scheduling took longer than expected, but the two parties eventually agreed on a settlement that satisfied both sides.
“It took us a while to get the mediation set up, but we still reached a settlement,” Wood said.
