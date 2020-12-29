Although 2020 may be remembered as the year of the coronavirus pandemic, it will go down in history as one of social unrest, heartbreak and triumph, too.
Following the killing of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, protests broke out throughout the country — and across the world — as another innocent Black life was lost to police violence. Protests continued after the shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, where plainclothes police executed a no-knock warrant in search of a man who did not live in her apartment.
While many protests began in larger cities, like Minneapolis, Seattle, New York and Los Angeles, they came to Paris as well. Residents came together around Culbertson Fountain and the Lamar County Courthouse several times to support the Black Lives Matter movement, carrying signs in support of justice for the lives of Black Americans.
At a June protest organized by activist Brenda Cherry, protestors gathered on the steps of the Lamar County Courthouse to peacefully protest and support the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of Floyd’s killing under the knee of officer Derek Chauvin.
Cherry explained to the crowd why she stands by the phrase “Black Lives Matter,” to which others have responded with “All Lives Matter.”
“It’s like that knee symbolizes the Black experience in America,” she said. “There has been an awakening. People who didn’t understand now understand. They understand why we say ‘Black Lives Matter.’ We say it because we have been treated like our lives do not matter.”
Onlooker Bill Pontius disagreed with Cherry and the group.
“I don’t treat anybody (in a racist way),” he said. “I love everybody. There is no racism. The people that make the racism are the people that are complaining that we’re not treating them fairly.”
Protests also revolved around the removal of a Confederate statue in front of the courthouse, which those involved said symbolized a hateful and racist past. Organizers started an online petition and hosted an educational event about the history of the Confederacy in an effort to help Lamar County residents see their point of view.
“That statue was placed there as a symbol of white supremacy,” Cherry said at an October gathering. “That was the purpose it served when it was placed there and that’s the purpose it serves today.”
Those in favor of moving the statue expressed frustration this year with inaction from the Lamar County Commissioners and County Judge Bell, who they said would not take the time to hear their point of view or put the topic on a meeting agenda, meaning it could not be discussed.
“When you have a resident who can provide you a petition with over 2,000 signatures from your county saying that, yes, we want you to make a vote on this, and you refuse to respond to us, refuse to even give us a personal ‘no,’ and refuse to even talk about it with us or maybe address why you don’t feel comfortable doing it — if you refuse to even talk to your constituents at all in regards to an issue that there’s clearly a lot of backing for, then you’re not doing your job,” Paris resident Taisley Scroggin said in August.
Despite a year of hardship and anguish for many, there were moments of healing and togetherness in Paris. Westley Martin organized the “Peace and Power Rally,” which brought together residents on July 4 to celebrate unity and start a dialogue about community issues instead of the traditional Fourth of July festivities.
“I’m doing this because I feel like it’s important that we, as a people, can discuss,” Martin said. “And that’s what you do at a rally, you discuss. At a rally, you talk. You don’t scream and holler. Emotion is not the driving force in a rally, emotion is the driving force of a protest because people are upset and they’re mad. But this is a little different. I wanted it to be civil. I want to sit down as civil people, talk as civil people, and learn together and see what we can do together as a community.”
The rally was brought on as racial issues reached a boiling point nationally, but also because of a June altercation between two Anglo men and two Black teenagers at a gas station. One of the adults, who has not been charged, engaged in a fistfight with a 16-year-old, and the other, Robert Jameson, held both the teen and his 17-year-old brother at gunpoint. Jameson was indicted by a Lamar County Grand Jury in August on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
A protest was quickly organized where protestors blocked off North Main Street with their bodies and called for justice for the boys.
At the Peace and Power Rally, the boys’ mother, Tameka Baldwin, spoke to the crowd.
“I just want to say thank you to everybody out here trying to get justice for these boys,” Baldwin said. “If it was your child, I’d be here with you. If it was your grandchild, I’d be here with you. And you’re out here with me, so thank y’all.”
The Rev. Billy Mitchell belted out the African American National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and members of the Paris Collective were there to register people to vote, bringing a sense of progress to the event.
Just days later, descendants of families linked to a Paris lynching of two Black brothers met for the first time at the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial, 100 years to the day after the horrific crime happened. Melinda Watters, of Fort Worth, gave a formal apology to the Scott and Violet Arthur family for the lynching of Herman and Irvin Arthur at the Lamar County Fairgounds on July 6, 1920.
“I lament the monstrous lynching and murder of Herman and Irvin Arthur,” Watters said. “I am saddened that your family had to flee the Paris community and start over. “I am sorry for the way the white community and my family and myself have been complacent in both my bias against Black people and in accordance with a system that continues to disproportionately allow violence upon their bodies.”
The apology was accepted by Janese Walton-Roberts, of Kileen, a third Arthur generation family member, on behalf of more than a dozen descendants who were at the remembrance ceremony.
“The time has come for forgiveness; and this is a perfect time,” the family member said, referring to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.
