Philosophical thought has pondered the meaning of life for thousands of years.
Discoveries in science have undoubtedly altered and contributed to the many reflections on the meaning of life. Since the discovery of the genetic code, the biological answer to the meaning of life has become crystal clear.
All life on earth reproduces, and though the organism’s life may be short, the genetic code that made them gets to continue.
DNA copying itself into future generations is what life does, and it accomplishes it in many ways.
Nature is filled with a beautiful variety of species and behaviors for passing on the genetic code.
Today we can tell their stories in astonishing detail, revealing the past, present, and future of species.
A recent article published in Molecular Biology and Evolution is titled “Human follicular mites: Ectoparasites becoming symbionts.”
This article looks at the evolution of a tiny beast many of us might not enjoy thinking about.
The creature in this story is a microscopic mite, just 300 micrometers long, called Demodex folliculorum. This mite species can be found in the hair follicles of over 90% of humans. They live primarily on your nose, forehead, ear canal, and nipples. They pass on mainly from mother to offspring through breastfeeding, but it is thought that they can pass from person to person in other ways. This mite spends its 2-week life span munching down on the skin cells and oils in your hair follicles and emerging only at night to crawl from one follicle to the next, searching for mates.
Once you collect your mites from mommy as an infant, they will stay with you until your death, cycling through around 1,300 generations.
The analysis of their genomes had a few surprises. Compared to most species of arthropods, their genome is small at 51.5 million base pairs of DNA. They have the lowest cell count of any arthropod ever studied and the lowest number of protein-coding genes, just 9,707. Their genome is eroding as they become more reliant on their host. When natural selection relaxes, genes that were once vital to ancestors can pick up mutations and stop functioning.
An excellent example is how eye development and color vision genes have eroded away in nocturnal and cave-dwelling species where seeing is practically pointless.
These fossil genes can often be found even if they no longer function. This mite has lost the gene to produce melatonin which is vital for movement and reproduction in invertebrates.
This would seem bad, but they get the melatonin they need to move and reproduce from us through our skin secretions. No need to make it if you can just take it.
This nocturnal life they live has also seen them lose genes like “Timeless,” which functions in the circadian rhythm pathway and makes species awake in response to daylight. Since they only come out at night, they have also lost the genes like “hutH,” which function in UV protection for other arthropods.
The article mentioned above is free to read if you love the details.
It covers many more exciting facts and stories of genes that have been eroded in this unique little mite.
Their story is just one more in the saga: the birth and death of genes. Studying the genomes of species gives science the full view of how each species changes with time and why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.