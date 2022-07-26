Cases of Covid-19 are increasing in Lamar County, leading Paris Regional Medical Center to reinstitute universal masking protocols in all its facilities as of July 20.

“The increasing number of Covid infections in our community has resulted in an increase in Covid-positive inpatients at PRMC; fortunately, we have not seen a major increase with ventilator usage or more extreme interventions,” read a release from hospital officials issued last week. “With the surge, our Covid inpatient census is averaging around 10. The most common symptoms being reported are cough, headache, diarrhea, and loss of taste and smell. Current recommendations from the CDC for Covid-positive patients are to quarantine for at least five days and wear a tight-fitting mask for an additional five days to reduce transmission.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

