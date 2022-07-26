Cases of Covid-19 are increasing in Lamar County, leading Paris Regional Medical Center to reinstitute universal masking protocols in all its facilities as of July 20.
“The increasing number of Covid infections in our community has resulted in an increase in Covid-positive inpatients at PRMC; fortunately, we have not seen a major increase with ventilator usage or more extreme interventions,” read a release from hospital officials issued last week. “With the surge, our Covid inpatient census is averaging around 10. The most common symptoms being reported are cough, headache, diarrhea, and loss of taste and smell. Current recommendations from the CDC for Covid-positive patients are to quarantine for at least five days and wear a tight-fitting mask for an additional five days to reduce transmission.
“In recent months, the hospital moved to a mask-optional policy after a prolonged period of very low Covid infection within the community and hospital,” the statement continued. “We have watched the numbers closely, and as the infection rate continues to pick up speed, we must respond accordingly to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep our sick patients safe. Effective July 20, we are again enforcing universal masking throughout our facilities. We know Covid is now a permanent part of our lives, and we know everyone is fatigued with masking; however, in our line of work, we must take any precautions we can to keep our team and our patients well. We will continue to monitor the numbers and just as we have responded to the surge, we will likewise respond when we see a significant downward trend. We thank you for your support as we continue to do everything we can to make our community healthier.”
According to information on the Paris Lamar County Health District website, covid numbers in the county have shown marked increases recently. As of July 10, the P-LCHD reported 290 active cases of Covid-19, up almost a hundred cases from the previous week. The most recent posting, dated July 17, listed 390 active cases in the county.
There have been no fatalities from Covid reported in his surge in numbers, according to the website.
Most of the cases of Covid-19 in this recent surge are attributed to the BA.5 variant of the virus, an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year.
The BA.5 variant is highly infectious, but public health experts say it is less aggressive once a patient is affected. It can, however, still cause serious illness in those unvaccinated, especially those with pre-existing, chronic conditions and those immuno-deficient.
Tracking the number of cases has been problematic, experts say, since many people with the minor symptoms more prevalent with this variant are not going to medical professionals for testing or treatment, instead self-quarantining and home testing.
Breakthrough infections have been common with the BA.5 variant, with many cases of infection in those who have been vaccinated and have received booster shots as well as those who have already had the virus earlier in the more-than-two-year-old pandemic.
BA.5 typically causes the same symptoms as earlier incarnations of the virus — familiar symptoms like fever, headache, muscle aches, cough, and sore throat, but in less severe levels.
“In the United States, BA.5 has become the dominant strain and is driving a significant spike in cases — more than 120,000 a day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), though experts say that number may be more like 1 million, given the underreporting of home test results,” CNN reported. “Europe, meanwhile, has seen a tripling of new Covid-19 infections over the past six weeks, with nearly 3 million reported last week, accounting for almost half of all new cases worldwide. Hospital admissions in Europe over the same period have doubled.”
According to The Associated Press, a report from John Hopkins University on Covid number in Texas said the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Texas did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 12,059 new cases per day on July 8 to 12,013 new cases per day on Friday.
Among those who have come down with the BA.5 variant are Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time in the last seven months, his campaign said Sunday. The politician has been vaccinated and also received a booster shot. He is experiencing mild symptoms, and is quarantined at home.
The most prominent case in the county recently has been the U.S. President Joe Biden, who tested positive last Thursday. He is reported to be improving “significantly” with a lingering sore throat, according to the AP.
“‘The president is responding to therapy as expected,’ wrote Dr. Kevin O’Connor in his latest note. Biden has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that helps reduce the chance of severe illness,’” said The AP’s report. Monday.
Biden’s staff say he has received four vaccine doses, and he started taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid after becoming infected.
Texas State health officials say vaccination is the best tool available to protect people and communities from Covid-19.
“Like any vaccine, Covid-19 vaccines do not stop 100% of cases. But people who are up to date on their vaccines are less likely to be infected. They are also better protected from severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” said the Department of State Health Services. “DSHS encourages the voluntary use of masks, along with other actions, as prevention against Covid-19 and other respiratory infections. Under Governor Abbott’s Executive Order, mandatory masking for Covid-19 is not authorized. ... Wearing a well-fitting mask in indoor public spaces, regardless of your vaccination status, can help protect you and everyone close to you.”
Other recommended precautions include regular hand washing with soap and water and disinfecting with hand sanitizer between washings, disinfecting often-touched surfaces around you or avoiding touching such areas, avoid touching your face with your hands and staying six feet apart from others.
