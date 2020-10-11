Early voting opens Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Lamar County Courthouse Annex, 231 Lamar Ave., according to the Lamar County Elections Office.
It will continue Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; next week, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Oct. 26 through Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This year, despite some wrangling in the court system, the state Legislature has eliminated straight-party voting from the ballot, meaning voters will have to fill in the bubble for each candidate they choose to vote for.
On this year’s ballots for local elections, held up by the pandemic, are the North Lamar ISD trustee elections, for those who live in that district, with candidates Jack Hoskins Jr., incumbent Stephen “Red” Holmes, incumbent Sheila Daughtrey and Clint Spencer; the Prairiland ISD election includes John S. Dunagan, Marion Hamil and Amanda Berry for place two and Paige Jordan, Tracey Ervin and David Badinger for place three; the City of Blossom election, with Randall Bridges, Larry Bridges, Bradley Sessums and Tommy Ramsey all running for a two-year term and Charlotte Burge and Roger Daughterty Jr. for two one-year terms; the City of Deport elections, with Catana Yarnell running against John Mark Francis for mayor and Robert Bailey, N. Jean Furgerson, Marilyn Glover and Joan Langley all running for two two-year city council terms; City of Paris District Two council member, with Ed Darnell against Reginald B. Hughes; and Honey Grove Independent School District, with Greg Beavers, Jessica Mayberry and Caleb Tinel running for two three-year terms.
At the county level, there were no contested races.
At the state level, James “Jim” Wright (R), Chrysta Castaneda (D), Matt Sterett (L) and Katija “Kat” Gruene (G) are running for railroad commissioner. Four Texas Supreme Court Justice spots are up, with Nathan Hecht (R), Amy Clark Meachum (D), and Mark Ash (L) for chief justice; Jane Bland (R) and Kathy Cheng (D) for Place 6, Jeff Boyd (R), Staci Williams (D) and William Bryan Strange III (L) for Place 7, and Brett Busby (R), Gisela D. Triana (D) and Tom Oxford (L) for Place 8. For the court of criminal appeals, Bert Richardson (R) and Elizabeth Davis Frizell (D) are competing for Place 3, Kevin Patrick Year (R) and Tina Clinton (D) are up for place 4 and David Newell (R) is against Brandon Birmingham (D) for Place 9. Keven Ellis (R), a chiropractor from Lufkin, is against Brenda Davis (D), a former teacher, for Place 9 on the state Board of Education; and Sen. Bryan Hughes (R) is against social worker Audrey Spanko (D) for state senator in District 1.
At the federal level, incumbent President Donald J. Trump (R) is running against former Vice President Joe Biden (D), Jo Jorgensen (L) and Howie Hawkins (G) for president. For U.S. senator, incumbent Sen. John Cornyn is running against veteran Mary “MJ” Hegar (D), Kerry Doulas McKennon (L) and David B. Collins (G); and to replace U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, Pat Fallon (R) is running against Russell Foster (D) and owner of The Clarksville Times, Lou Antonelli (L).
Election Day is Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at precinct polling stations.
For a comprehensive list of polling stations, visit co.lamar.tx.us/page/lamar.Elections, or the elections office’s Facebook page, facebook.com/lamarcountyelections.
