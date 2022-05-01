Peoples Bank in Paris is proud to announce the promotion of Brad Perry to chief executive officer. Longtime CEO Ronald E. Abbott will stay on as chairman of the board and remains involved in day-to-day business and bank operations.
Perry graduated from East Texas State University with a degree in business administration in 1986, returning to his hometown where he began his career with Paris ISD. After nine short months, he soon advanced to become the director of business and finance. He joined the bank in 1990 and has since progressed through the organization, serving as vice president, senior vice president, executive vice president, chief financial officer and president.
“Brad’s skillset and knowledge of the banks financials and operations is unmatched within the bank,” Abbott said. “The analytical talent and leadership he brings to the table have been incredibly beneficial for our operations, and his promotion is very well-deserved. I pass the CEO baton to him with complete confidence, and I look forward to continuing my work alongside him.”
Perry has demonstrated his dedication to the Peoples Bank slogan “People Helping People” throughout his 32 years of service and said he continues to prioritize progression, development and excellence with customer experience at the forefront.
“I have spent my entire banking career with Peoples Bank right here in Lamar County,” Perry said. “I want to thank the board of directors, the entire bank team, my family and our customers for this opportunity because without all of you, none of this is possible. I wake up every morning and am excited to come to work – a blessing I realize not everyone gets to experience.”
“When Ronnie and Terry [Christian] invited me to go to lunch 32 years ago and offered me an opportunity at Peoples Bank, I had no idea that a day like this would come. It has been and continues to be an honor and a privilege to live in this community and work for a locally owned bank that is committed to investing back into Lamar County.”
Perry has been married to Kim for 37 years, and together they share their children, Jennifer and husband, Kyle Eatherly, Colton and wife, Taylor Perry, and grandchildren, Emalyn, Reid and Hallie Eatherly. Perry’s son, Colton, joined the Peoples Bank team in 2021 and currently serves as a loan officer at the Lamar/Collegiate location.
