Editor’s Note: This is the third story in a three part series.
In a local economy dominated by rising inflation, housing shortages and increasing property values, the need for affordable housing becomes a greater issue at the local level daily.
“We need more affordable housing in Lamar County, which means spending 30% or less of your income on housing, so that families can have stable financial security and be able to pay all their bills, not just housing. Affordable housing has a domino effect on families being able to pay for food, medical bills, utilities, gas and other expenses. This leads to a more healthy family environment as well, where there is less physical stress and mental anxiety on how to pay the bills each month,” United Way Director Jenny Wilson said.
The United Way has helped more people with rental assistance in the past two months than any other since the program began. The organization assisted seven additional families last week, and the June rent was paid for 14 families. Another 13 families were assisted with their May rent.
“This was the two highest months of rental assistance since we began the program in March 2020,” Wilson said.
However, the issue is more complicated than just building more houses. Affordable housing is trapped in a web of political and economic ramifications, often presenting in a vicious cycle. An initial lack of housing can lead to decreased supply and increased demand. State and national builders come into the city to buy and develop properties for more than they would otherwise sell, driving up property valuations and ultimately taxes. When property taxes go up, landlords have to raise the rent to keep up. Under the additional pressures of rising inflation and national pressure, affordable housing effectively disappears.
Rising property taxes are a result of both national demand and residents from states in higher income brackets moving to rural North Texas for inexpensive housing. The Comptroller’s office in Texas has mandated that properties be evaluated within 95% of their market value, or school districts will lose funding. In order to keep up with skyrocketing sales prices, the appraisal board is marking properties higher, a cost landlords then transfer to residents.
The issue does not go unnoticed by the City of Paris, but it has limited power to enact change. The City has added more than 250 residential units since August 2021, when Horizon House director Shelly Braziel said the City of Paris was 1,000 doors short of having enough housing.
The new units come from at least four major developments in the community, City of Paris director of Planning and Community Development Andrew Mack said. The units are affordable though, taking the place of Section 8 housing and providing a well-maintained and cost-effective solution to the housing crisis.
“It’s incentivizing reinvestment in the core area of the city where we already have infrastructure and investment (and) where the homes were torn down over the years. It was about 1,000 houses that were demolished over the course of two decades. So this is looking to recover some of that stock,” Mack said.
