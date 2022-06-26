Lamar County employees, including Sheriff Scott Cass and Chief Deputy Tommy Moore, voiced issues they’ve had with the county offices’ phone service at the Lamar County Commissioners Court meeting earlier this week.
Conversation arose because Vickie Stephens, a representative of Lamar County’s service provider TeleComp, was in attendance to address any concerns the commissioners might have before renewing their contract.
Cass said that when the county offices lose internet service, the phone lines also go down, including those to the Sheriff’s Office and Lamar County Jail.
“We’re without phone whenever we lose our internet service,” Cass told commissioners. “I know for a fact that I’ve put a mobile device in the dispatch to utilize in the event it goes down, or to put it on Facebook saying, ‘Call this particular number.’ Citizens can’t know what number to call if it’s not a 2400 number.”
“Sheriff’s Office, they’ve got to have phones at all times, no matter what,” Lamar County EMA Director Quincy Blount said. “The judge’s office needs to have a phone that doesn’t work off internet that can be used at any time, and y’all need to have a phone.”
Moore also had problems stemming from the county’s phone service, saying the phone no longer lights up when he has a voicemail. Many messages go unreceived, and he’s recently begun checking his phone every time he returns to his desk, regardless of whether the voicemail light is activated.
“I’ll check and have a message from two weeks ago,” Moore said. “I’ve begun checking it all the time, but I shouldn’t have to do that.”
Stephens told commissioners that system problems, such as those described by Moore, could be handled by TeleComp. Other issues, such as some brought up by IT director Haskell Maroney like a difficulty in setting up a greeting, are programming issues that they wouldn’t come in to correct. She added, however, that TeleComp would be able to train county employees in how to do those things.
Moore added that the county has sent several emails to TeleComp without hearing much response. Stephens vowed she would make sure the company responded to the county’s concerns.
Ultimately, the commissioners still voted to renew the contract.
“I feel your pain,” Commissioner Ronnie Bass said. “And we can address these problems moving forward. But if we don’t do this, we won’t have phones.”
