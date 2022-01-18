Rivercrest ISD Superintendent Stanley Jessee

BOGATA — Rivercrest ISD’s Board of Trustees plan an executive session to discuss applications for the replacement of Superintendent Stanley Jessee, who is retiring, when they meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the junior high school boardroom at 4100 US 271 South, Bogata.

Jessee has been the superintendent at Rivercrest ISD since he took over the job from Charlie Martin, who is now the superintendent at North Lamar Independent School District. Prior to being named superintendent Jesse was a middle school principal at RISD.

The agenda mentions the possibility of naming a finalist for the superintendent’s position after the executive session.

The board will also consider a resolution to oppose the planned Marvin Nichols Reservoir in the county and hear reports from the superintendent and principal as well as others.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

