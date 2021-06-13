Higgins Elementary Principal Lori Malone has announced the following students have achieved academic excellence for the fourth six weeks.
First-grade: Brystol Addy, Anderson Barnes, Eli Browning, Ashlynn Byrd, Hailynn Calhoun, Case Cannon, Noah Cole, Isabelle Collar, Blake Cook, Penelope Daniel, Maggie Daniels, Millie Darnell, Elodie Easton, Annamarie Emerson, Rosalie Fields, Kimball Fuller, Hope Giberson, Jaeger Glenn, Gauge Gunn, Sara Harris, Olive Key, Chasetin Kreais, Lauren London, Blake McMikel, Tucker Milby, Tucker Moore, Makinley Moreland, Charlie Morrison, Preston Nance, James Nesrsta, Jeffery Otey, Camila Paissan, Mauro Paissan, Kreese Pendleton, Legacy Porter, Aiden Raney, Gracelynn Russell, Case Sheridan, Cayden Sikes, Tilly Stewart, Klae Tran, Katii Tucker and Azariah Underwood.
