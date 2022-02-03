The construction of duplex apartments for seniors is underway on South Collegiate Drive across from Love Civic Center with plans by the Crist & Elizabeth Pshigoda Foundation to add 80 additional units to the nonprofit agency’s current inventory.
From eight units on East Cherry Street more than 40 years ago, the nonprofit’s inventory has grown to 200 apartments in three locations with duplex units on East Cherry, Bonham and Clarksville streets.
Construction on the first 20 of 80 units on 10 acres at 2170 Collegiate Drive began in January after the foundation in December secured 10 building permits for duplex units at an estimated value of $244,000 each.
Foundation president Wayne Brown talked about the farming couple who came to Paris from West Texas more than 40 years ago.
“They had no children and were interested in doing something for senior citizens,” Brown said. “They saw a need for affordable housing and gave the seed money for the foundation.”
Plans about the organization’s intent for a fourth location became public more than a year ago when in July 2020 the foundation expressed interest in property north of Aikin Elementary and south of The Home Depot along an abandoned 31st Street NE. Neighborhood residents successfully protested a zoning change.
Later that year, the foundation successfully petitioned for a zoning change from planned development to multiple-family and purchased the Collegiate Drive location.
