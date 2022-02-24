BONHAM — Fannin County’s burn ban will continue another week following action by the Commissioners’ Court on Tuesday.
A burn ban has been in place for much of February as dry conditions continue to make Fannin County a tinderbox. The month started with a burn ban in place, and commissioners lifted that ban on Feb. 8 after an ice storm provided adequate moisture to allow for burn conditions. A week later, the burn ban was put back in place as the county quickly dried out and intentional burning got out of hand.
County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Hudson previously told commissioners that the county’s fire departments were struggling to respond to all the fires because they rely on volunteers who work day jobs. Ground that was wet enough to allow trucks to sink but not wet enough to prevent burning also was complicating fire responses, he said.
Hudson discussed the latter condition again Tuesday, telling commissioners one of a few fires in the past week was nearly inaccessible because rains had softened the ground and firefighters couldn’t get their trucks to the burn site. People don’t understand that just because it rains a little, conditions remain too dry to burn, Hudson said.
“It’s a good thing we put a burn ban on last week,” County Judge Randy Moore said, adding his house received less than a quarter inch of rain despite forecasts calling for downpours.
With the burn ban in place last week, “several” people who decided to burn anyway have been cited, Hudson said. Law enforcement was on its way to a burn site in the county Tuesday meeting to investigate, he added.
Several of the county’s fire department chiefs supported another week for the burn ban, Hudson said. A motion to keep it in place was supported by the commissioners unanimously.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners heard the January EMS report from Bonham Fire Chief Scott Ridling. The service made 70 Covid-19 calls in the last 90 days, down from 98 in the previous three-month period. Ridling said as hospitals are seeing fewer Covid-19 patients, capacity is opening up and EMS is making fewer long-distance transports.
“Hospitals seemed like they’ve had enough room to take our ambulances, so we’ve been fortunate not to have to make a lot of Fort Worth and longer ambulance transports,” he said.
Ridling also reported that the county’s latest ambulance cost $198,000 and will require $160,000 in equipment.
Shortages in supplies, like sterile saline, also are forcing protocol changes. Ridling said the department is receiving only 100 saline pouches a month, so it’s changing how crews treat patients on the way to the hospital to ensure enough supplies for those in need.
In other business, Moore thanked District Attorney Richard Glaser and Newt Cunningham for devoting time to help commissioners with their vision for a Fannin County Justice Center, which was the focus of an executive session discussion Tuesday. Moore said commissioners are considering an offer, adding he’s expecting “some kind of action” on the item next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.