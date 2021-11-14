“We only received half the donations we normally do last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic so this year we are praying we can get toys to all the kids from families in desperate need this year,” said Toys for Tots Director Shawonna Rhoades. “We were so grateful to all the community members who came out in support of our toy drive at the chili cook off last month and we raised over $4,000 at that, so that was amazing,” Rhoades added.
According to fellow volunteer Dana Golden they usually have several hundred children that receive toys then “a slew of children that do not receive toys” so the Marine Corps will go shopping for the rest of the kids to make sure every child in need has something under the tree. The Beta Club of Prairiland High School does most of the “bagging and tagging” work alongside Rhoades and other volunteers to have the hundreds of toys lined up in the gym of The Salvation Army for children’s families to pick up Dec. 18.
A grand finale party to collect all donations from the community will be at Paris Harley-Davidson at 11 a.m. on Dec. 4. There will be food and activities free to the public such as bounce houses for the kids and a band as well as a petting zoo and ride alongs, weather permitting. Santa Claus will be there, too.
Last year Paris car dealerships took part in the Bikes for Tikes program.
“We are asking our community to band together with us to help hundreds of kids this holiday season. In a world where turmoil, sickness and fear has disrupted our normal way of life, the one good thing that we could do is put smiles on the faces of children in our community by adopting them this Christmas,” said Rhoades.
To sign up for assistance go to www.saangeltree.org, the deadline is Nov. 19.
