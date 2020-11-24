An electrical fire broke out at the Paris Golf and Country Club on Saturday morning, bringing 19 firefighters from the Faught, Powderly, Blossom and East Post Oak Volunteer Fire Departments to the scene.
Faught Assistant Fire Chief Rick Browning said after gaining roof access, firefighters found that one of the seven roof air conditioning units failed causing wiring to melt and burning in the electrical power room.
Browning said smoke spread throughout the building but was removed from the building by a positive pressure exhaust fan from the Powderly VFD. No firefighters or occupants were injured.
