CLARKSVILLE — Red River County commissioners plan to set a date for a public hearing on fiscal year 2022-23 and hear from County Tax Assessor-Collector Tonya Martin’s report on the anticipated tax collection rate and 2022 values.
The commissions also plan an executive session to discuss the purchase of property for planned security storage space.
