Retired Paris Police chief Bob Hundley has taken the reins of The 100 Club of Lamar County and finds he is still dealing with the effects of the pandemic on the nonprofit organization.
The 100 Club of Lamar County is a volunteer membership organization. It’s mission is to provide support in the amount of $10,000 immediately to the family of any first responder in Lamar County, paid or volunteer, “killed in the line of duty.” The 100 Club began in 1953 in Houston, and it provides financial support to the dependents of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed or seriously injured in the line of duty in 32 counties surrounding Houston.
“This is our fifth year in Paris,” Hundley said. “When we heard about this organization, we decided we could do the same thing here in Lamar County. We currently have 76 active members who pay yearly dues of $100, including a number of corporate and charitable foundations who have donated to this registered nonprofit group. We recently received a donation of $1,000 from Paris Chevrolet. We are currently solvent with about $53,000 in the bank. We are not spending any money, and that is a good thing.”
Hundley said the 100 Club of Lamar County is different from other 100 Clubs in the state in that it includes not only paid law enforcement and firefighters, but paid EMS personnel, volunteer EMS responders, volunteer firefighters, correctional and court officers and emergency dispatch personnel.
“We have a lot larger umbrella of people we want to serve in this community,” he said. “Paid and volunteer, we have more than 650 first responders here, people who risk their lives to serve their community.”
Hundley said the families of paid law enforcement and fire department personnel have resources, insurance and other state and federal funding, available to them if they lose a loved one on the job. Volunteers do not.
“Even if they are on the job, the problem is it can take six months to a year for that money for the family to kick in,” he added. “First responders are like everybody else, they live paycheck to paycheck, and when that paycheck stops, the electricity bill still keeps coming, groceries have to be bought, rent still has to be paid. The families they leave behind need help right away.”
A part of the 100 Club efforts are going to provide insurance policies for the scores of volunteer firefighters in the county.
“We found a private insurance provider that helps cover people that volunteer in their community,” Hundley said. “It’s not a major expense, and the 100 Club is paying for it.”
After the pandemic lockdown last year, the organization was forced to cancel its major fundraising event, the Paris Can-Can Follies, a two-night event involving local citizens volunteering their time and talent to entertain paying audiences with a show comprised of silly costumes and makeup and lip-synching to everybody’s favorite songs.
“The Follies are wonderful for raising funds,” said Hundley, who has himself worn a tutu and taken to the stage for the show. “They’re fun. It’s a blast. Everybody’s having fun, and there’s more fun backstage than there is out front. We had two Follies before the lockdowns, and we raised more than $10,000 one year and about $14,000 the other.”
Follies organizer and director and 100 club member Lisa Spann said the lingering strictures and continuing economic strains of the more than 12-month-long Covid-19 pandemic makes this year’s Follies a certain wash-out as well.
“It just wouldn’t be successful this year,” she said. “There’s too many uncertainties and people are still hurting economically.”
Hundley said the $100 Club will continue to rely on its members’ annual dues and on donations from community supporters and sponsors to continue its efforts.
“We still have a healthy presence online with our Facebook page and our website,” Hundley said. “We have no major fundraisers planned outside of our social media and maintaining the relationships we’ve already built. At some point in time we may have to look at other plans, but we like the Follies and hope to get back to it once the pandemic is passed.”
