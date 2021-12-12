Longtime community activist and promotional guru Ronnie Nutt is this year’s History Maker of the Year.
The announcement, by the Lamar County Historical Commission, came at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Union Station in Heritage Park during Christmas at the Museum events that also featured tours, displays, book signings and the dedication of a historical marker for the Paris Sanitorium.
Other nominees included Pat Mayse Bassano, former publisher of The Paris News; Travis Skidmore, Biardstown VFD fire chief; Quincy Alan Blount, Lamar County Emergency Management coordinator; and the late Rita Jayne Haynes, former executive director of the Red River Valley Fair Association.
In his absence, Lamar County Commissioner Lonnie Layton, who nominated Nutt for the reward, accepted the History Maker of the Year plaque and spoke about his passion and love of community.
“Ronnie has always had a passion for serving others, and a true love for charity volunteer work,” Layton said. “There are too many to list all of his great accomplishments, but I want to give you a few so that you can see why I chose him as my nominee.”
Nutt produced both Doug Kershaw and Uncle Jesse fishing events, which over the past 30 years have raised thousands of dollars for area youth, Layton said. He also brought Duane Allen and The Oak Ridge Boys to Paris for concerts in 2016 and 2018, which netted roughly $100,000 for the Boys and Girls Club. He has also been involved with Paris Lions Club, Paris Rotary Club, American Cancer Society, Big Brother/Big Sisters, Red River Valley Fair and the Texas Public Employees Association.
A Paris native, Nutt graduated Paris High and attended Paris Junior College before going to East Texas State University. He started his career with the Texas Department of Human Resources in 1971 and retired as regional director in 2002. He then went to work with his friend, Dr. Kelsy Gibbs, for Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where he still works today.
He has served in multiple organizations including chairman of the First Chrstian Church board, vice chairman of Paris Traffic Commission, board chairman of Paris Planning and Zoning, president of North Lamar Athletic Booster club, chairman of Reno Street and Drainage and founding board member of Paris Educational Foundation.
Nutt has been recognized as Jaycee Boss of the Year, Optimist Man of the Year, Paris Boys & Girls Club Wall of Honor, Outstanding Young Men of America, the East Texas State University Blue-Gold society, Texas Long Term Care Volunteer of the year and Customer Service Excellence Award from National Public Employees Roundtable.
Married to Raylene Nutt for 49 years, the couple has two children and six grandchildren.
Former History Makers of the Year include City Drug Store Museum in Roxton, 2014; Deb Fleming, 2015; Robert High, 2016; Ruth Ann and Gene Stallings, 2017; Phillip Rutherford 2018; Chuck Superville 2018 (Emeritus) Earl Erickson, 2019; Patsy and Norman Davis, 2020; and Lawrence Malone, 2020 (Emeritus.)
