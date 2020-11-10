Mayor Steve Clifford and Mayor Protem Paula Portugal will remain in office for another six months after Paris City Council reorganized Monday evening following the Nov. 3 municipal election that seated Reginald Hughes for a two-year term in District 2.
Clifford and Portugal will serve until after the next general municipal election in May. Clifford is term limited after serving three two-year terms in the District 4 seat while both Portugal, in District 7 and Linda Knox, in District 5 are up for re-election.
Councilors recognized outgoing Councilor Derrick Hughes before City Clerk Janice Ellis gave the oath of office to his brother, Reginald Hughes. The newly seated council then unanimously elected Clifford as mayor on a motion by Portugal, and Portugal as mayor pro tem on a motion by Renae Stone.
