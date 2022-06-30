RENO — The Reno Board of Adjustments heard public comment on and approved a variance request with stipulations to chapter 14 zoning section 3 to build a shop on a residence on 6574 old Clarksville Road, as requested by Stephen Cobey Tuesday night.
Though the board approved the request, the owner must replat his two bordering lots to be counted as one property under his name. He must also obtain a building permit within a year and have some degree of construction begun on the residence within 18 months.
The stipulations allow time to obtain the necessary paperwork while incentivizing construction, board members said.
Neighbor Dana Gribble spoke in a public forum, asking about restrictions for building size and regulations about living in a residence. The board engaged her in discussion, answering many of her comments and questions about deed restrictions.
The stipulations on the variance request occurred to ensure a five foot margin around the edges of the property. The size of the proposed build would threaten to infringe on the margin without replatting to one lot.
