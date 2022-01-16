Even with temperatures in the 30s, the annual Martin Luther King Day celebration parade got a warm welcome from viewers, according to parade organizers Saturday in Paris.
Some wonder if the near freezing cold would cancel the event.
“Martin Luther King marched in the rain, sleet and snow, we can at least march or ride in the cold and have a parade today,” said Yulanda Reeves who has been organizing the parade for the past 15 years.
“The important thing is that we as people need to come back together like folks did with Martin Luther King,” she said. “Togetherness is what it is all about. We need togetherness and no hate.”
She said the atmosphere is different today almost like it was when King started his civil rights work in the 1950s.
“I feel like it is starting all over. It’s like history repeating itself,” she said. “I think he (King) would be disappointed today.”
She said she senses division not just between blacks and whites, but among Black people, too.
“I want our people to be strong like they were for Martin Luther King,” she said. “Back then Black people stuck together, now there is division among everyone.”
Her organization People Helping People of Paris put the parade together.
“I have been doing this for 15 years,” she said.
Her main helpers in organizing the event are Deshanza King and Lasonay Hall, she said.
Hall said she is proud of the parade and the fact that it went on despite the cold.
“It is cold, but I think it was a very nice, little parade to honor Martin Luther King,” Hall said. “I think he would be honored that we are supporting his legacy and celebrating the history of his life.
After the parade, there was a poetry reading in PJ’s where food was served and the Paris Dance Squad performed while a DJ played music.
Children also turned in projects for a science fair competition.
