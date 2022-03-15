CLARKSVILLE - The City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday to determine if four properties in the city are uninhabitable or dangerous and whether they should be demolished. The hearing will come during a regular meeting in City Hall, 800 West Main St., that begins at 6 p.m.
The council also plans to discuss problems with the city collection system and possibly using funds from the American Rescue Fund to purchase a brush truck for the fire department.
The council also plans an executive session to discuss the applications for the city manager position.
