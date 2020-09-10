An amendment to the City of Paris zoning ordinance to allow older homes to remain as residences in general retail and commercial districts is in the works, according to discussion at the Planning & Zoning Commission earlier this week.
A second amendment, to allow a towing business with a vehicle storage building, also is working its way through the commission before both amendments are recommended to Paris City Council for final approval.
A new definition for vehicle storage facilities to distinguish them from storage at wrecking yards is needed along with a determination about appropriate zoning districts, according to City Engineer Carla Easton.
A possible need for an amendment to allow single family residences in retail and commercial districts came to light at a July meeting when Mayor Steve Clifford intervened on behalf of an entrepreneur who remodeled and then leased a home at 805 Lamar Ave., only to discover an obscure change made a year ago in the general retail ordinance.
The change removed an allowance for single family residences in a generaI retail district, which affects many large, older homes including many on Lamar Avenue, Clarksville Street and the southside of Houston Street, among other locations.
Taking formal action, the commission approved zoning changes at 3787 NW Loop 286, the 3800 block of SW Loop 286, 425 30th St. NE and at 1629 and 1639 Pine Bluff St. Preliminary and final plats for bungalows in the 1100 block of Church Street also gained approval.
