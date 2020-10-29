Home 2 Suites by Hilton is coming to Paris, hotel entrepreneur Mihir Pankaj announced Tuesday during the installation of a sign to designate the location along NE Loop 286 on a 4.99-acre tract between SignatureCare Emergency Care and the Dairy Queen.
The four-story, pet friendly hotel will feature 84 suites and a 6,000-square-foot conference and event center. Toward the back of the property a walking track, picnic area and dog park is planned.
“All suites will be equipped with a kitchenette including a full-sized refrigerator and microwave,” Pankaj said. “The event center will have a full-sized kitchen for catering.”
“This project allows me to carry on the legacy of my parents,” Pankaj said of Greg Mahan and Bharati Patel, who opened Hampton Inn here in 2000. “This project is dedicated to them, and I get an opportunity to work hand in hand with my Dad building this project.”
Pankaj expressed a desire to be a part of community growth.
“Obviously I love this community, and we are investing here because I believe in this city,” Pankaj said. “I think this city is going to do great things.”
Pankaj gave no timeline for construction due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
