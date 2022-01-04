Through a partnership with Texas Workforce Solutions, Metrix Learning offers free workforce training classes designed to promote skills and encourage employee development. Over 5,000 available classes bridge language learning and clinical skills, most lasting anywhere from 30 minutes to three hours.
Besides being a Texas resident, there are no other requirements for taking the free courses. Access to the programs can come either through the Metrix Learning landing page — tx.metrixlearning.com/landing.cfm — or the local Workforce Solutions local portal. Northeast Texas Workforce Solutions has staff members ready to help, Business Development Project Manager Bart Spivey said.
Spivey made it easy to reach out with questions or help getting set up with the programs by calling 903-794-4163 ext. 109 or via email at skillup@metxworks.org.
“Our staff can help them with that as well. They kind of know what they want to do or they’re not sure what they should sign up for, we can help them make suggestions for them that way,” he said.
The classes themselves are for anyone, and Spivey encouraged all to sign up for those that interest them, regardless of current employment status.
“There’s really a good variety. … there’s workplace management skills, some health-care courses and manufacturing courses, customer service, so it’s really not targeted towards any one worker or any one specific person. It’s really for anyone who’s interested in upgrading their skills or learning new skills,” Spivey said.
Flexibility — as with online college courses — is a crucial aspect of the workforce programs, making it easy to work around other responsibilities.
“I would say anybody can better themselves through taking some of these courses. They’re all online. As long as you have an Internet connection, you can log in and take the course anytime you want. You can start and stop and if you start a course today, you can go back and pick it up again next week in the same spot you left off,” he added.
Employers can also create training groups in different programs including Office Suite for all employees to participate in.
“I mean, basically it ties into what they can do. Into what their career is so far. It’s not a huge time commitment and it can really make an impact on your career. So I would just say, if someone’s on the fence, you always need to upgrade your skills, whether you’re working, whether you’re looking for a job, there’s always going to be a need and a reward for people who continuously upgrade their skills and are better employees because of it,” Spivey said.
He also encouraged people to call the Workforce Solutions office for help walking through the registration process or with any issues they may encounter.
