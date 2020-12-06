Each year, a person who has made a positive impact on the Lamar County community is honored with the History Maker of the Year Award, with each Lamar County Commissioner and the County Judge nominating a community member or couple for the prestigious award, which will be announced Saturday at 10 a.m. at Heritage Park, 1100 Bonham St. Here are the 2020 nominees, each of whom shaped Lamar County into what it is today:
County Judge Brandon Bell: Philip Cecil
One would be hard-pressed to find a Lamar County resident who doesn’t know the Cecil family name, or its patriarch Philip Cecil. The businessman, who had a 57-year-long career at Liberty National Bank, received a posthumous nomination following his passing in October due to complications from Covid-19. Gone, but not soon forgotten, Cecil was known as a selfless servant and family man who dedicated his life to the betterment of Paris and Lamar County.
The Cecil family has deep roots in Paris, dating back three generations to the 1920s. Cecil’s son Carl said Cecil never took his community for granted. Carl said that his father not only made investments in Paris through his role at the bank, but he went all in with his involvement in the community. Service begets positive change.
“This is our home, and he wanted Paris to be as good as it could be,” Carl said. “He knew that in a small town that he had to participate, he had to support various causes. For the town to be successful, you have to volunteer and you have to help. That was his attitude.”
Cecil’s spirit of service was what led him to take on a role as the first chairman of the Paris Economic Development Corp., what pushed him to work on the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, what motivated him to become a member of the Paris ISD Board of Trustees and what drove him to take on the monumental task of rewriting the city charter.
Updating the charter required tact to keep the peace and ensure all opinions were heard. Carl said his father managed effortlessly.
“He was able to navigate that successfully and get that done,” Carl said of his father’s work rewriting the lengthy and outdated document. “That was a really big accomplishment to be able to do that, and he was able to do that without much conflict or anything like that.”
And for all those long hours of work — without compensation — Carl said Cecil’s motivation was never rooted in recognition or a desire for acclaim. He invested because he cared. His name hangs on the Boys & Girls Club Wall of Honor and he was named a Paul Harris Fellow at the Rotary Club.
“He was kind of an icon, not just to me but to a lot of people in the community. He was a very giving person,” Carl said. “Material things didn't really appeal to him. He did a lot for this community when he was asked, and so I would say, in general, he was very well respected.”
Carl was brought up in the family business and since joining the Liberty team, has dedicated 30 years to the company, working with his father for all of them. He said while some might struggle to be in business with family, he and his father were a team.
“A lot of family-owned companies, or families that work together in a business, sometimes the kids have personalities or different things, sometimes people don't get along. I can tell you that we never had a cross word in 30 years of working together,” Carl said. “But I’m sure he bit his lip some and I bit mine some, but we worked very well together.”
When Cecil would take off his suit on the weekends, or when vacations came around, Carl said he yearned for time in the great outdoors with his family. Looking back, Carl remembers his father taking him on outdoor adventures to places like Colorado or South Padre Island and spending weekends at their property near Pat Mayse Lake. Cecil would regale the family with stories that always drummed up laughter.
As far as the award nomination goes, Carl said his father would’ve been humbled, just like he and his siblings and mother were when they found out the county was recognizing him as a man who shaped history. If Cecil were here today, Carl said he would’ve quietly accepted the nomination, grateful, but with not even a touch of hubris.
“He was kind of a reserved guy, quiet, he didn't really seek a lot of attention for his good deeds. He probably would have been humbled, I'm sure,” Carl said. “ I think he would have appreciated it and probably been maybe a little surprised. I don't know. But he wouldn’t be out bragging about it, I can tell you that.”
Cecil will be remembered for his spirit of service, his humility, his love for his family and community and particularly, Carl said, his integrity. A family friend used to say “You could play dice over the phone with Philip and he would not cheat you.” That’s the man Carl knew his father to be.
“That’s the kind of guy he was. I mean, he was just a straight up guy all the way. In everything that he did, integrity was at the top of his list,” Carl said. “In the way he conducted his business at the bank, and in his relationships with his family, with my brother and sister and I and my mother … integrity was at the top. He always did what was right.”
Commissioner Lawrence Malone: Ray and Pat Evers
The lives of dozens of men battling addiction have been saved in a small building in Deport, all because of Ray and Pat Evers. The founders of the Dream Center, the couple was nominated for their work establishing a faith-based recovery center that kindled hope in those who needed it most.
Evers said he knew what it was like to struggle with addiction. He’d lived it
“I have a background, (I’m a) Vietnam vet, then drugs and alcohol,” Evers said. “Although I tell everybody, I don't know that I was addicted to just drugs and alcohol. I was addicted to the simple lifestyle, and that was part of it.”
He endured some tough times in Deport, the community he left for years but was brought back to by divine intervention when the opportunity arose to start the center.
“When I got out of the military, I was sleeping rough. I spent a couple nights in the park there right in front of the Dream Center. Sleeping in the car, just partying…” Evers said. “I spent a couple nights on a laundry table in downtown Deport. So it’s amazing how God brought us back, we're very appreciative of what God has done and we're honored to be a part of it.”
When Evers was able to conquer his addictions, he became a pastor — a calling which he continued for 34 years — and he began to work with a young man who was struggling with addiction after his father had passed in an accident. Evers said he saw the teenager achieve sobriety multiple times, but that his addiction was strong enough that he couldn’t shake it. Evers decided to be the young man’s advocate and asked the court system to send him to a program for drug addiction and alcoholism, Teen Challenge.
Within months, the young man preached his first sermon. Evers said the teen’s success in the program opened his eyes to the possibilities programs like Teen Challenge offered and he wanted to get involved.
“I saw the success rate of a long-term discipleship program and I knew that was the missing ingredient,” he said. “Instead of just praying with somebody in the church, they need a strong, long-term program.”
Evers knew what he wanted to do, a calling which would eventually turn into the Dream Center, but it would take some help and a leap of faith to get there.
“I always had this burden in my heart,” Evers said. “I felt like I was called to head (a recovery program), but never had the opportunity, never had the finances”
Then, that opportunity arose in 2012 when Evers was approached by Rev. Bob Stewart, who sought his help in opening an alcohol and drug rehabilitation center in Deport, which ended up becoming the Dream Center. But soon after, Stewart fell ill and passed away. The plan was in Evers’ hands. Despite there being only $30 in funds to start the center, Evers didn’t shirk his responsibility. He and Pat dove headfirst into the project, leaving their jobs to pursue their calling.
As the two worked tirelessly to make the center a reality, money was an issue. The building needed extensive repairs. But Evers said Pat had a vision. She said she had been praying and had a feeling that they would receive a $10,00 donation. At the time, Evers was serving on the state council for their denomination and at one of their meetings, he was approached by a minister who would change the course of their project.
“I was getting ready for the meeting, started to get a cup of coffee and the minister walked up behind me and he said, ‘I’ve got your check,’ and I said ‘Oh, really?’ He said, ‘Yes. We talked to our church, and we're giving you $10,000,’” Evers said.
It was divine intervention.
“The Lord provided. There were a lot of miracles along the way,” Evers said.
Following that donation, and hours and hours of work, the Dream Center has helped countless men fight their demons. Over 75 men have completed the entire one-year course, earning the center an 82% success rate.
Evers is humble. He said any time a man at the center would overcome his addiction, it wasn’t because of him or Pat, it was because that person found God and fortified his spiritual relationship — although many of their patients still refer to him and Pat as “dad” and “mom.”
“They'll always be connected to us,” he said.
Evers and Pat retired from the Dream Center in November. Over the years, the couple raised the value of the center to more than $500,000. They’re donating all of it.
While some might decide to take it easy after years of work helping community members struggling with addiction, Evers and Pat are moving on to their next project: working with a 12-step outpatient program, Celebrate Recovery. Evers said it’s a Bible-based program that brings in recovered addicts to share their stories of struggles that led to success.
Despite touching, and saving, many lives, Evers said he never expected a nomination for the award. For him, it was never about acknowledgement, but a higher calling.
“We felt unworthy but appreciative that we would even be considered,” he said.
Commissioner Kevin Anderson: Johnnie and Fannie Chaffin
A soundtrack plays behind Cathie Emerson’s years of memories with her parents Johnnie and Fannie Chaffin. Known as the musical family of Lamar County, the Chaffins’ family band, Leroy and the Country Rebels, played countless shows, many of them for residents of local nursing homes, bringing a little joy to each audience member.
“My mom and dad went to great lengths, even as they got too old to do it, to make sure there was music in those nursing homes when they were expected,” Emerson said of her parents dedication to serving the elderly.
Johnnie, known to many by his middle name, Leroy, and Fannie retired to Lamar County in 1972 after Johnnie spent many years as a cement mason and Fannie helped establish the El Fenix/El Chico restaurant chain and ran the largest Avon distribution area near Dallas. But what they were perhaps best known for was having the longest marriage in the state of Texas and the third longest in the country, with 82 years of partnership. The couple was recognized by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2019 for their accomplishment.
“People are blown away by that,” Emerson said. “And so it is a big deal and I'm very proud. I can tell you that my parents were the absolute epitome of love.”
Emerson said people would always ask the couple what their secret was. Johnnie would joke that a husband should get very good at saying “Yes, ma’am.” But she said the two had an enduring bond, and a secret to keeping their love strong.
“And everywhere, and all my life, whether it was at a family reunion or at Niagara Falls, they’re holding hands,” Emerson said. “Mama said, ‘Don't ever stop holding hands.’ That’s her secret.”
Emerson has carried her mother’s advice into her own marriage.
“It really does work. And you know, here's the thing: Even when you're mad, if you can get a hold of their hand, you'll calm down really fast. I do have a little bit of a temper like my father, but (my husband) Monty can take my hand and I'll just calm down.”
Both Fannie and Johnnie recently passed away, with Johnnie returning home in August, but they left behind a legacy, with 200 grandchildren — all the way down to great-great-great grandchildren.
“Huge. We're huge,” Emerson said of her growing family. “All of us don't even come every year to our family reunion, but we feed 150 mouths, at least.”
While music was the lifeblood of the Chaffin family throughout Cathie’s life — she still remembers her first show ever with her father when she got a standing ovation — faith was just as important. Emerson said her both would give sage advice, and all of it came from her Bible.
Fannie had potent prayers. Emerson said she could manifest what she wanted for others through her faith — so much so that when Emerson and her husband were struggling to find work in the 1980s, Emerson called her mother for some spiritual help. She asked her to pray for work to come.
“Well, about a month later, I am covered up, I can't turn around, I can't get any family time. And it dawned on me, mother was praying for work,” Emerson said. “I said, ‘Hey, stop! Because I'm covered up now.’ She said, ‘All right. Well, that's good.’ She stopped praying and everything kind of leveled out. So I believe in my mother's prayers. She had some strong ones.”
Emerson said the nomination this year was bittersweet, as the couple had been nominated before when they were both still alive. She said she remembers wheeling both of them into the courthouse to accept their nomination. This year, she held the plaque for them.
“I do my share of crying but, really for me, I know where they're at and I know they're together,” Emerson said. “And that's all they ever wanted to be.”
Commissioner Ronnie Bass: Norman and Patsy Davis
“I was just — that good old Southern word — flabbergasted,” Patsy Davis said about finding out she and her husband of 68 years, Norman, were nominated for the History Maker award. But more than likely, many Lamar County residents aren’t surprised.
The long-time Kiwanis members who were heavily involved in the annual Celebrate America parade and history buffs who helped make the Lamar County Historical Museum a reality, the Davises are well known and well loved. Patsy said it’s always been important to her and Norm to give back.
“As Christians, we believe that you love God first and you love your fellow man, and also that you do unto others as you would have them do unto you and we believe in doing for the community,” Patsy said.
Years ago, it would be fate that brought the two together. Patsy was studying journalism at Baylor University in 1951 and one night, by chance, her editor was out of town so she took on the role of going down to the press room to make sure the paper was printing like it should. The technician happened to be Norm’s brother. Norm soon came to visit and as luck would have it, he caught Patsy at the right time.
“He walked into the print shop, because he knew that's where his brother would be, and his brother introduced us and 15 months later, we got married,” she said.
The couple moved back to Paris in 1962 after an 8-year stint in the Forest Conservation Service and took ownership of Patsy’s father’s store, Williams Sporting Goods, a staple in the downtown Paris community. Patsy said one of the best parts about owning the store was that she got to be a part of making high school sports memories.
“I sold letter jackets. Almost every high school student wanted a letter jacket and I got to go to the schools and measure and order letter jackets. And people were always excited about getting their letter jackets, so that was fun,” Patsy said. “That was the best part, I guess, of working there was the fact that I went to a lot of schools and saw a lot of kids and sold a lot of letter jackets.”
Not only did she get to bring joy to high school students all around Paris, but Patsy was proud of the couple’s time at Williams, calling small businesses “the backbone of the country,” and reminiscing about recording radio ads, each of which she would end with the phrase, “in beautiful downtown Paris.”
So much of Lamar County’s history is embedded in downtown Paris and educating others on the history of Lamar County and the United States has always been important to Patsy and Norm. Citing the historic fire of 1916, which Patsy gave a speech about at a centennial commemoration ceremony four years ago, Patsy said a window to the past helps people understand the present.
“In the past, we've rebuilt, we've risen out of ashes and rebuilt,” Patsy said. “And now I would like to see us redo these wonderful historic buildings, because they are our heritage. That's what makes us different from any other city either in Texas or somewhere else in the United States. And be proud of our heritage. In order to be proud of it, you need to know about it. Learn a little bit about the history of Paris and Lamar County,”
History runs in the Davises blood, with Patsy’s family having lived in Paris since 1840 and Norm’s East Coast relatives dating back to the pilgrims. Patsy taught Texas history at Crockett Middle School for years, and the family passion for the past was part of Norm’s involvement with the museum and the Celebrate America Parade. Each year for the parade, Norm would go the extra mile and include live models on his handmade floats, putting together a replica of the soldiers who raised the flag over Iwo Jima on Mount Suribachi, and dressing up a woman to look like the Statue of Liberty, complete with a real, flaming torch.
“That was, of course, a first class winner,” Patsy said of the Iwo Jima float.
The couple has had to hunker down this year, taking safety precautions due to Covid-19, but Patsy and Norm’s legacy of giving back and educating their community has lived on despite the pandemic each time someone walks past Williams or takes a trip to the museum.
Commissioner Lonnie Layton: Ronnie Nutt
The list of Ronnie Nutt’s accolades and accomplishments could fill a book, cover to cover. But what Nutt is probably best known for are his endless ideas and dedication to bringing in funds for local youth programs like the Boys & Girls Club and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Over the years, the preneed counselor at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has helped raise well over $100,000 for youth organizations in Lamar County, and his passion for them started back when he was just a kid.
“Well the favorite thing to me, once I got of age, was to go to the Boys Club every day,” Nutt said, reminiscing about the countless hours he spent at the nonprofit now known as the Boys & Girls Club. “I lived in northwest Paris, and we were probably 15 blocks or so from the Boys Club, and every day after school, me and my friends would walk out to the Boys Club, and pretty much stay till they closed, you know, playing games.”
As he got older, Nutt realized that the only way he’d been able to access programs at the Boys & Girls Club was because people in the Lamar County community were willing to pay it forward. So that’s what he decided to do.
“That was where I finally got the message through to me, as I got older, that all was there because some people in our community were volunteering and giving funds to have that opportunity there for somebody like me,” he said.
After graduating from East Texas State University, now Texas A&M - Commerce, Nutt took a job in Cooper and brought his passion for community service with him. Within months, Nutt was president of the Lions Club and involved in the Chamber of Commerce. When he embeds himself in a community, he goes all in. And has his career grew, so did his influence. For decades, Nutt was regional director for the Texas Department of Human Resources, overseeing 23 counties and said that in his travels across Texas for his job, he didn’t find a single place more dedicated to its organizations than Lamar County.
“You look around at all the different things going on here … for a community of 40-50,000 people — it blows your mind what is being done here,” Nutt said, mentioning groups like United Way of Lamar County.
Nutt said he was always impressed by the generosity of Lamar County residents, with their time and money, and wanted to be a part of it.
“In my case, I had more time than resources,” Nutt said of his volunteer work. “So I felt like that if people that have resources saw that I was willing to volunteer my time for these causes, that they would help support what we were doing, and they always have. I really appreciate that.”
Those hours of volunteer work saw Nutt bring benefit events to Lamar County, including two Oak Ridge Boys concerts in 2016 and 2018 that netted almost $100,000 for the Boys & Girls Club. The band was so impressed by his work for the community that they ended up giving him one of their three platinum records — an honor Nutt is immensely proud of.
Nutt’s knack for organizing musical fundraisers also resulted in what was likely the biggest concert Lamar County has ever seen, when Alabama, a County Music Award-winning band, came to the Lamar County Fairgrounds. Nutt said the stands were filled to the brim with more than 6,500 people, plus an additional 2,000 in chairs on the floor and bolstered with crowds stretching for blocks outside of the rodeo arena.
“Those kinds of things you just think, you look back on it and you're proud that you had a part in it,” Nutt said.
In the 1980s, he was inspired by a celebrity golf tournament he saw in south Texas and the idea dawned on him that he could bring a similar event to Paris. Nutt’s initiative resulted in Denver Pyle, known for his role as Uncle Jesse on “The Dukes of Hazzard,” coming to Paris for an event that evolved into a celebrity golf, tennis and fishing tournament. Nutt said not only was it heartwarming for him to be a part of supporting community programs, but that the celebrities involved got something out of it too.
“That's what makes you feel good. That's what makes these entertainers feel good, to know that what they're doing went to a good cause,” Nutt said.
Over the years, Nutt has earned himself a spot on the Boys & Girls Club Wall of Honor and has been named Jaycees Boss of the Year, Texas Long Term Care Volunteer of the Year and Optimist Man of the Year, and has been awarded Customer Service Excellence Awards from the National Public Employees Roundtable and was recognized by the Blue-Gold Society for East Texas State University.
Even though Nutt has already given innumerable hours of community service to Lamar County, he said he has no plans of stopping any time soon.
“I'm going to keep going as long as I can go,” he said, chuckling.
That spirit of giving back is something Nutt said he never anticipated getting recognition for, so he was taken by surprise when he was told Commissioner Lonnie Layton nominated him for the History Maker award. He was just doing what he could to help his community — and thoroughly enjoying every bit of it.
“That’s something you never expect. I mean, I really never expected that. In fact, I'll be honest, all the awards that I've gotten, I've got so many over the years, you really never expect them because you're not doing it to earn an award,” Nutt said. “Because that's not the reward you get, it's what you see when something good happens.”
