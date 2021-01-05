DEPORT — Deport City Council approved an order of election, hired KBB Consulting and set the dates for future council meetings during its Monday meeting. Mayor John Mark Francis also gave an update about Gov. Greg Abbott’s Covid-19 executive order and how it would affect the city.
Having just finished the election for Francis’s seat and the seats of Aldermen Robert Bailey and Marilyn Glover, Deport will now open elections for the other three council seats. Nominations to run for office will be due by Feb. 15 at the Deport City Hall. The official election day will be May 1, and voting will occur at the Deport City Hall.
Francis warned that if they did not have at least three people sign up, the election would be postponed or canceled.
“It would be three aldermen — potentially three alderman seats. It would be for three, and if we had more than that, then we have an election. We would have to, our next February meeting, this coming February, cancel the election if we don’t have more than three people sign up,” Francis said.
Candidate packets will be ready for distribution at Deport City Hall, 201 Main St. in Deport, by next week, Francis said.
In other business, the council awarded a contract to hire a grant consultant for the Texas Community Development Block Grant. After discussion, the council approved KBB Consulting, represented at the meeting by Kathy Boyles.
“Thank you. I’m looking forward to working with y’all. And let me say real quick, the next thing that we will do is we will need to go out for qualifications for an engineer, get an engineer. We will have a public hearing later this month, early February, to discuss what projects the city wants to do. I know the mayor and I talked a little bit about sewer issues,” Boyles said.
The council also set the date of future council meetings to take place on the fourth Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m.
Covid-19 discussion also came up after the meeting. “We’re waiting on our county judge,” Francis said. “At this point, you know, everybody needs to wear masks, everyone continue to follow social distancing, but as you know, with 15% that means only necessary surgeries. There’s a lot of restrictions going on with those. Things may change by our next meeting, and we’re encouraging everyone to go get shots as they’re available for the vulnerable population,” Francis said.
“Right now, they’re not giving (vaccines) to the general public. I noticed on the news tonight that they were hoping they could get that started to the general public, but right now it’s just the first responders, and the employees of pharmacies, and our frontline health care workers. But everybody needs to get one. Because I’ve already had one,” pharmacist and Alderman Marilyn Glover said.
Action and discussion on the audit report, typically presented by Bob Arnold, Arnold Walker, and Arnold Co. P.C., was postponed as Bob Arnold has both contracted Covid-19 and been diagnosed with cancer. He will give his report at the February meeting.
The next Deport City Council meeting will take place Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.