Chad Prather loves Texas — the land, the people, the freedom. But he doesn’t like the target he says Washington has put on the state.
Prather is a gubernatorial candidate in the March 1 Republican Primary. He spoke Thursday night at Love Civic Center in a candidate forum sponsored jointly by the Lamar County Conservatives and the Texas Freedom Coalition.
“Washington has put a target on our backs,” he said. “They are coming after us because we are the last bastion of freedom.”
But that freedom is wearing thin, he said.
“Texas is not the Texas it used to be, and I want to bring that Texas back,” he said. “I want Texas to be the Texas that people think it is.”
He pointed to unsecure borders, out of control property taxes and the current governor’s mismanagement of the state’s power grid that resulted in last year’s power shutdown that froze the state as major problems that need to be addressed.
He’s in favor of building a border wall where feasible, noting that the deserts and canyons provide good natural deterrents.
He said landowners, the Texas Army National Guard and Department of Public Safety should be given the resources to do their jobs.
“The cartels are shooting at them; they should be able to shoot back,” Prather said.
The unsecured borders are allowing the cartel to flourish, he said.
“These cartels mean you no good,” he said.
He would also tackle property taxes. One way to lessen the burden on property owners would be to incentivize businesses to do some of the work that the government now does “mediocrely.” Another way, he said, would be to take some of the surplus that the current governor has bragged about and return it to the property taxpayers.
“They are overspending. Use that surplus and bring down the property tax,” he said.
Prather said he decided to run against Gov. Greg Abbott in July 2020 after Abbott issued the statewide mask mandate.
“He acted dictatorially,” Prather said. “I found out that a lot of Texans were tired of having their rights trampled on.”
He was fed up with big government, statewide and nationwide, tyranny, he said.
“I contend that Texas, if it goes like it is now, will look like California in four or five years,” he said. “Folks, we are in trouble because our future is untenable.
“Our founding fathers are rolling in their graves over the freedoms we have given up,” he said.
“When it comes time to vote for the most important race in history, the governor’s race of 2022, I want you to say, ‘I didn’t vote for the guy I thought was gonna win, I voted for the guy who was going to fight for us,’ ” he said, adding that he was that man.
He mentioned the colonists and their tea party in Massachusetts.
They were standing up to no taxation without representation and a despotic king, he said.
“It’s time for us to go to Travis County and have our own tea party in Austin,” he said. “We need to get back to the grace of God. Let’s get constitutional. Let’s get the government out of our lives.
“I’m a reluctant candidate, but that is what we need,” he said.
A questioner asked Prather if the primary call was “anyone but Abbott,” how did Prather see himself as the better candidate over Don Huffines and Allen West. Prather reiterated his constitutional stance.
“I want to be the constitutional governor. Abbott is not my litmus test, the constitution is,” he said. “There are a lot of people across Texas who want a change.”
Two others running for different offices spoke before Prather took the stage.
Dan Thomas is a candidate for U.S. House District 4 in the Republican Primary. He was a broadcaster for 21 years before losing his job because he would not get a Covid-19 vaccination. He said he’s running to combat the growing presence of government in everyday lives of citizens.
“The Biden vaccine mandate got me,” he said, adding the mandate, which the Supreme Court overruled Thursday, was government overreach.
“It is the ever-growing size of government that is destroying this country,” he said. “And we need to return this country to the constitution.”
He said he would put an end to the liberal agenda that is “going after the second amendment.”
“This isn’t a job for me; it’s a mission,” he said of his campaign for office.
Aaron Sorrells, who is a candidate for lieutenant governor, said he would make sure GOP priorities are passed in the Texas Senate. Under the current lieutenant governor, all eight of the Republican priorities did not pass in the past legislative season. The Republican Party of Texas sets legislative priorities, which he said should be passed in a GOP-controlled legislature.
“Passing the Texas GOP legislative priorities, that is my first priority when I step into office,” he said. “I want those eight bills on my desk in session one.”
The eight legislative priorities for the past session did include election reform and a bill to all but end abortions in the state, he noted.
“We got the heartbeat bill, but we opened up another can instead of addressing Roe v Wade headon,” he said.
He reminded the crowd that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has taken the Heartbeat Bill’s methodology of having citizens file lawsuits against anyone involved in any aspect of an abortion rather than the state trying to enforce a ban and applied it to regulating gun manufacturers.
