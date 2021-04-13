In the ring, the two teenage girls led their ewe lambs and did their best to get them to stand straight.
“This ewe lamb is built like a bulldog here,” the announcer said, then turned to the other entry. “I like that one on the side profile the best.”
The winning ribbon went to Reese Bassano for her white ewe lamb, while Aubree Phillips came in second with her blue lamb.
The 49th Annual Prairiland Livestock Show, BBQ Lunch, Plant Sale and Auction ran smoothly for Prairiland High School FFA students. The group handled a small, in-school livestock show to prepare for this week’s county livestock show, sold plants from the greenhouse and hosted an auction and BBQ lunch, all to raise money for the FFA program.
“We believe this year has been the most successful year to date for our fundraiser,” said Ag Teacher and FFA Sponsor Kelly Stapleton, adding she was still working on totals for the money raised. “The livestock show is free for our Prairiland students to help them prepare for the county show. This is the first year for us to award belt buckles to the Grand and Reserve winner for each species.”
This year’s event was a student-led program, with students doing everything from catering the lunch to FFA President Shaeffer Suttle announcing the livestock show. Parents helped with the BBQ lunch, smoking pork butts and bringing in side dishes, while students served in the lunch line at the junior high’s cafeteria.
The greenhouse almost sold out, Stapleton said.
“The greenhouse did great,” she said. “We still have some plants left and we will continue to sell those if there are people interested as long as we have them.”
And the students have had great community support as well, she added.
“This was made possible by generous sponsors in our community. Belt Buckle sponsors were: The Gray Family, Les Chapman Transport, Jake Bove, Kelley Honey Farms, Tommy and Karie Bove, K3J Cattle, Savory Sisters, Crawford Electric, Todd Comfort Solutions, and Weezy’s. Showmanship winners received a Prairiland FFA Garment Hanging Bag,” Stapleton said. “We have the best students, community and school.”
We are very thankful for all of the support and appreciate everyone who came out to make this event successful for our students.”
