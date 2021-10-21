CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville City Council members are looking for some new city employees after accepting the resignations of two key city employees Tuesday night in a meeting in City Hall.
Damien Carrasco, who has been with the city since December 2018, is leaving Oct. 29 to pursue opportunities in the code enforcement field.
He began working for the city as the code enforcement officer in 2018 and later was named to the city secretary post. In January 2020, he was named the interim city manager while keeping the secretary position.
He said after the meeting that his interest is in code enforcement, and he is currently weighing two options with cities in Texas in that field, but he has not determined which he would take.
“I am glad to be leaving on good terms,” Carrasco said. “Maybe I can come back down the road as a code enforcement officer.”
So the city is going to put out announcements for a city manager and a city secretary as well as a code enforcement officer.
Shirley Bailey, who has been with the city for 15 years, also turned in her resignation that will be effective March 31 of next year.
The city will hire a replacement for her before she retires so she can train the new person on the many duties she has in the city’s utility department.
“I am retiring. I’m done,” she said after the meeting. “All my friends are retired and free. And now I am ready to be free.”
James Kyle, who is in training to become a police officer for the city, was named as the city’s zoning official.
Council voted to make monthly payments to TXU for the excess utility charges incurred during the winter storm of early 2021. But the motion was passed with a stipulation of trying to extend the monthly payments over a longer term than the current six months in order to lower the monthly bill. The current monthly bill is $7,112.95 with a down payment of $14,225.95.
Council also voted to pay off Gist Enterprises for the work done in the 2021 street project. That final payment is for $65,984.75.
Councilors agreed to pay for repairs at North Crader and the Northeast Texas Trail at a cost not to exceed $1,000 and the relocation of a sewer main at the intersection of South Cedar and West Church Street not to exceed $12,500. The relocation work is being done in preparation for the bridge replacement the Texas Department of Transportation will do in the future.
Clarksville ISD Superintendent Kermit Ward spoke about the $16.8 million dollar bond district voters are currently voting on.
Log In
