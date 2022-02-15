Looking to the future, Lamar County Commissioners on Monday floated the possibility of selling a county-owned building at 2673 N. Main St. and purchasing a roughly seven-acre tract slightly to the north on Highway 271, the location of a former Shell fuel station and truck stop.
Formerly the Adult Probation office leased from the county by the state, the North Main Street property now houses free gratis the Lamar County Chapter of the American Red Cross, the Lamar County Emergency Response Team and the local Texas Game Warden.
“It would give us a lot of room outside the loop for the future, and we are not getting any income from the Red Cross building,” Commissioner Ronnie Bass said in introducing the idea before turning to Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount to talk about increasing needs.
“We have no property to add facilities, and whether we like to admit it or not, our county is growing fast,” Blount said as he spoke of the need for a classroom for training purposes, emergency operations center with backup dispatch, backup information technology, a location for a communications tower along with additional storage space for various supplies and equipment.
As emergency management coordinator, Blount said he is concerned that both the city and county’s communication hubs are near the central part of town.
“We have basically a Pearl Harbor with all ships, planes and troops in one area,” Blount said. “My theory is to spread our stuff out. That’s my job is to kind of look at worst case scenarios and try to figure out how to lessen the impacts of disasters so we can still operate.”
Bass labeled the proposed property as “reasonably priced” at roughly $600,000.
“It got our attention as something to look at for the future because we are making decisions for 20 years down the road, and land is not going to get any cheaper,” Bass said.
Not an action item, commissioners indicated interest in future discussion.
At Monday’s meeting, the court also proclaimed Feb.19-26 as FFA Week in Lamar County and granted permission to Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine organization the use of the courthouse north parking lot for a Texas Forestry Service tree give-away beginning at 9 a.m. Feb. 26 and to the City of Paris the use of the lot the same day for an electronic recycling event from 8 a.m.-noon.
Commissioners also noted upcoming meetings with insurance claims adjusters and a representative from the Texas Historical Commission about repairs from recent flooding caused by a frozen pipe burst. The court noted the elevator is now back in operation after the replacement of several electrical circuit boards damaged during the freeze incident.
“We were afraid the elevator would need to be replaced, but luckily all the flooding was in the shaft itself and not where the circuit boards were housed,” County Judge Brandon Bell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.