Cooper Lake State Park is an awe-inspiring place to experience the winter season. January in Northeast Texas is a special time of year. The leafless post oak forest is dormant but that doesn’t mean you have to be! With clear cold nights and sunny crisp days, you can engage in many outdoor activities both day and night. January, without question, is the best month of the year for night sky viewing. Look for cold cloud-free nights for the very best astronomical fun. Camping during January is enjoyed by many and is very different from that of other seasons. After a day on the trails, sharing a hearty dinner around a glowing warm campfire can be magical. Even in January, large blue catfish and crappie can be caught. Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy one of our day-use areas on a warmer winter afternoon with the family as the kids play on one of our three playgrounds.
Our highlighted events for the month are our “First Day Hikes” and our “Kids’ Trout Fishing Event.” Get 2022 started off healthy, happy, and wise with a hike through the forest. Cooper Lake State Park is hosting two hikes this year on January 1st with one at South Sulphur at 10am and another at Doctors Creek at 2pm. Partake in one or both! In addition, the park is offering 13 additional programs and events including our Kids’ Trout Fishing Event at South Sulphur on January 22nd from 9am to 4pm. Adults can fish too as long as they bring a kid!
Park entrance fees are $5 for adults with kids 12 and under always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass. Unlimited Park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle can be accomplished with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70 which is good for over 12 months. All programs are free with paid entrance fees. For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903) 395-3100).
Doctors Creek Unit
Saturday, January 1 – DC
First Day Self-Guided Hike and/or Ride! – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. @ Doctors Creek Cedar Creek Loops - Want to hike or ride on your own schedule? Try out our trails for your first day hike or ride!
First Day Hike! – 2 p.m. @ Doctors Creek Cedar Creek North Loop – Join us on New Year’s Day to celebrate wellness in nature!
Saturday, January 15 – DC
Skins and Skulls – 10 a.m. Meet at Doctors Creek Headquarters – Get an inside look at a few of our local animals.
Saturday, January 22 —DC
Fire Building 101 – 10 a.m. Meet at Blue Bonnet Day Use Area – Learn tips and tricks on how to build a perfect fire.
Sunday, January 23 — DC
Hike with a Naturalist – 10 a.m. Doctors Creek Cedar Creek trail head. Enjoy a short hike with a Registered Master Naturalist – Topic to be determined.
Saturday, January 29 – DC
Ranger Games – 10 a.m. Meet at Blue Bonnet Day Use Area – Join us for a fun morning of play.
Sunday, January 30 – DC
If I Were a Snowflake – Symmetry in Nature – 10 a.m. Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion. Create your very own snowflake.
South Sulphur Unit
Saturday, January 1 – SS
First Day Self-Guided Hike and/or Ride! – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. @ South Sulphur Trails - Want to hike or ride on your own schedule? Try out our trails for your first day hike or ride!
First Day Hike! – 10 a.m. @ South Sulphur Buggy Whip Equestrian Trailhead– Join us on New Year’s Day to celebrate wellness in nature!
Sunday, January 2 — SS
Animal Sleeping Habits – 10 a.m. @ South Sulphur Heron Harbor –
Ever wonder about where and when animals sleep?
Saturday, January 15 — SS
Dutch Oven Cooking – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. @ South Sulphur Meet at Gulls Bluff Pavilion. Join the NETDOGs as they prepare an assortment of food using cast iron cookware.
Sunday, January 16 — SS
Skins and Skulls – 10 a.m. Meet at South Sulphur Heron Harbor – Get an inside look at a few of our local animals.
Friday, January 21 — SS
Moongazing – 6 p.m. meet at the South Sulphur Swim Beach. Join us as we explore the night sky. Come witness the Waning Gibbous Moon.
Saturday, January 22 – SS
Trout Fishing – 9 a.m. Meet at South Sulphur Kids Fishing Pond. Experience the joy of catching trout. No rod and reel? No worries! We have a few loaners available. Remember your trout bait.
Saturday, January 29 – SS
Archery 101 – 1 p.m. Meet at South Sulphur Buggy Whip Restroom.
Join us for a lesson in international style archery! Participants will learn the basics of this archery style in a safe and fun 2-hour workshop. Registration is required, please read the requirements posted online carefully before attending. As always, safety comes first. No experience needed. Equipment provided.
Steve Killian is the complex superintendent at Cooper Lake State Park, 1690 FM 3505, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482; Mobile: 903-916-0211; Office: 903-945-5256.
