Four young ladies are vying for queen and princess titles for the 63rd Annual Paris Rodeo & Horse Club rodeo Aug.12-13 at the Lamar County Fairgrounds. Royalty is to be crowned during the Saturday night performance.
Vying for queen are Chesney Robinson, 14, of Ector, and Kaitlyn Hutchison, 15, of Powderly. Princess contestants are Ronica Norwood, 12, of Bogata, and Jentri Hill, 13, of Sulphur Springs.
Robinson is the daughter of Jennifer Morris and is a freshman at Ector High School near Bonham. Hutchison is the daughter of Kimberly and Clay Hutchison and is a junior at Chisum High School. Norwood is the daughter of Dee Tabb, of Bogata, and Jase and Beth Norwood, of Benton, Louisiana, and is a seventh grade student at Rivercrest Junior High. Hill is the daughter of Mark and Jennifer Hill, of Sulphur Springs, and is a seventh grade student at Sulphur Springs Middle School.
“This year’s competition was very tough,” rodeo queen and princess coordinator Pecos Reavis said about tryouts that took place July 23. “We had a really great group of girls, so it will be exciting to see who wins.”
Contestants were judged on modeling, public speaking ability, personal interview and horsemanship by a panel of three local judges. In addition to morning modeling and interview competition, the girls demonstrated their horsemanship abilities in the arena.
“They were judged on how well they can remember a pattern, how they present it and how well they can ride a horse,” Reavis said.
The 63rd annual Paris Rodeo and Horse Club Rodeo begins at 8 p.m. both nights and features the Texas Spirit Riders drill team along with Cowboy Kenny’s Steel Rodeo motocross specialty act.
James Andrews Rodeo Company out of Blossom is stock producer and Rudy Burns of Louisiana will be the clown and barrel man.
Advanced rodeo tickets at $8 are available at Crazy House Western Wear in Reno and Big Country Farm Center in Paris.
Tickets at the gate are $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and children 5 and under are free. For more information and for box seats call 903-249-4675.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
