Four young ladies are vying for queen and princess titles for the 63rd Annual Paris Rodeo & Horse Club rodeo Aug.12-13 at the Lamar County Fairgrounds. Royalty is to be crowned during the Saturday night performance.

Vying for queen are Chesney Robinson, 14, of Ector, and Kaitlyn Hutchison, 15, of Powderly. Princess contestants are Ronica Norwood, 12, of Bogata, and Jentri Hill, 13, of Sulphur Springs.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

