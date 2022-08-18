CLARKSVILLE — Mark Gable, the city’s police chief, was placed on a 60-day performance improvement plan in a 7-1 vote Tuesday night during a City Council meeting.
The vote came after an executive session and no explanation was given for the council’s action which member W.F ‘Babe’ Higgins opposed.
The plan, according to various websites, is a way to give the affected employee the chance to improve.
The mayor and council congratulated Westley Sargent, the city’s assistant fire chief, for his work in procuring a grant to purchase a fully equipped command unit truck for the city.
He told the council the grant was an 80/20% grant with the city set to receive $71,475 toward the $95,300 price of the 2022 Chevrolet three-quarter ton truck. The city will pay the balance of $23,825 from city funds.
John Hardin, of Tyler Technologies in Lubbock, told the council the story of his company software system that would be a boon to the city’s record keeping.
“Your auditors will love this; you as a council will love it,”Hardin said.
City Manager Deana Smith said she had worked with the system in the past and praised its utility.
“It is worth it because of the maintenance and support,” she said. “The transparency is huge.”
“It is a very interesting presentation,” Mayor Ann Rushing said, but added that the city was not currently in the buying mode, but would keep his company in mind.
The council is planning to hold a public hearing today at 5 p.m. in City Hall on broadband.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
