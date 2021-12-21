The Paris Public Library has started heating up, gaining community traction and prestige as new programs, events and opportunities hit the shelves. Library Director Tim DeGhelder and his team are turning things upside down, to the point of waiving all future fines for the J-series children’s books.
The initiative, called Kids Read Free, targets households that may struggle to bring books back on time or pay off fines. With a house full of kids, life can get messy sometimes, making it difficult to always remember to return books. Money made from the fines on children’s books is almost nil and inconsequential in the grand scheme of the library’s budget, DeGhelder said.
The program begins Jan. 1, and any existing fines still in place will be waived on that date as well. Tracy Clark, the children’s librarian, looked forward to the program and was excited for the progress.
“Well, I am thrilled that we have a new director who’s, you know, excited about the children’s room, and children’s programming and bringing all of that to our community. People can see his energy and feel his energy. And it’s just fabulous. There’s a lot of great things coming up for 2022. We’ve already added so many things just this fall, and you know, being in the Christmas parade, which the library has not been in the parade for ages. And just like our Christmas party, and we have success with our storybooks and just lots of things,” Clark said.
The library has a list of renovations longer than the number of fines. Since DeGhelder began as director, the library has created a dynamic and vibrant logo, begun programs for teens and adults, lifted old restrictions on technology or book access and more. He’s gone above and beyond to champion the idea of “let’s try that” among the library employees, staff say.
The library’s begun putting the new logo on everything, including T-shirts and name tags, to emphasize a unified brand and message to the community. It comes as part of the marketing package DeGhelder has instituted and led. His work building a social media presence, better website and community connections has proved fruitful, he said. For the first time, more people have viewed the library’s Facebook page (4,100 views) than walked through the doors (3,900).
Other upgrades, such as a big screen TV or a touchpad gaming table donated by the Friends of the Library, have helped with technological advances needed for the library to remain relevant to younger audiences. The library may also add access to audio books, loanable video games or more in the future.
Other initiatives include new programs for adults like reading programs. Much like the famed children’s summer reading programs hosted every year, starting Jan. 1, adults will now be challenged to read four books by the end of February. After completing the challenge, they will receive gift cards to local businesses.
“We weren’t doing any adult programming or teen programming, and no one was doing any community outreach, so I want to start doing some adult things, some teen things, continue the children’s and maybe do more,” DeGhelder said.
DeGhelder reiterated the importance of volunteers for helping out and driving creativity. For instance, a volunteer made the logo and other promotional items that he relies on to advance his marketing initiatives. He asks that anyone interested in volunteering at the library reach out to him or his staff for an application to join the team.
